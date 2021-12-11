His debut as Clemson’s offensive coordinator was only a glimpse of what he’d provide the Tigers in their next seven seasons.

Tony Elliott, who was named head coach at Virginia on Friday afternoon following 11 years in an assistant role with Clemson, including since 2015 as OC, brings with him a strong track record of production to Charlottesville.

That run as the Tigers’ offensive boss began when their coach, Dabo Swinney, tasked Elliott with those responsibilities ahead of their Russell Athletic Bowl contest against Oklahoma in late 2014 after previous Clemson OC Chad Morris departed to become head coach at Southern Methodist.

Under Elliott’s watch, the offense racked up 387 total yards and quarterback Cole Stroud threw for 319 yards and three touchdowns in a 40-6 romp of the Sooners.

Clemson went onto an 89-10 record and won two national championships with Elliott in that job.

“I’m just so proud of him and all that he’s done since I hired him in 2011,” Swinney said of Elliott in a statement late Friday. “And then obviously he had never called plays, and he’s leaving here as one of the best to do it. What he did from that bowl game in 2014 to now is just incredible.”

With Elliott set to be introduced during a press conference at UVa early next week, here’s a yearly look by the numbers at his Clemson offenses:

2015

■ Scoring Offense: 38.5 points per game/16th FBS

■ Total Offense: 514.5 yards per game/11th FBS

■ Run-Pass Ratio: 55 percent run, 45 percent pass

■ Notables: With play-calling duties on his plate for the first time entering a new campaign, Elliott and his offense delivered throughout and scored at least 30 points in 12 of Clemson’s 15 contests. The Tigers scored plenty in meaningful bouts, too, tallying 45 to win the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game against North Carolina, 37 to beat Oklahoma in the College Football Playoff semifinal and 40 in a CFP title game loss to Alabama. Elliott oversaw this charge all while Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson played in his first full season as their starter. He had started some games the year before, but was in and out of the lineup due to injury. Watson was the ACC Offensive Player of the Year and finished third in Heisman Trophy voting while becoming the first player in FBS history to register 4,000 yards passing and 1,000 yards rushing in the same season.

2016

■ Scoring Offense: 39.2 points per game/14th FBS

■ Total Offense: 503.7 yards per game/12th FBS

■ Run-Pass Ratio: 48 percent run, 52 percent pass

■ Notables: Watson continued his dominance in Elliott’s system, completing 67 percent of his throws and racking up 5,219 yards of total offense — the single-season record at Clemson — en route to winning the school’s first national championship since 1981. That year, Watson threw for 306 yards and five touchdowns and running back Wayne Gallman rushed for 110 yards and a score as the Tigers picked up a 42-36 win over third-ranked Louisville and eventual Heisman winner Lamar Jackson. Gallman, who Elliott tutored as Clemson’s running backs coach, had 17 100-yard rushing performances in his career. Clemson had at least 470 total yards of offense in its ACC title game victory over Virginia Tech and wins in the CFP semis and championship over Ohio State and Alabama. Watson finished second in the Heisman race.

2017

■ Scoring Offense: 33.3 points per game/32nd FBS

■ Total Offense: 429.6 yards per game/38th FBS

■ Run-Pass Ratio: 54 percent run, 46 percent pass

■ Notables: In 2017, Elliott earned the Frank Broyles Award, given to the nation’s top assistant coach, as well as FootballScoop.com’s Running Backs Coach of the Year honor while helping the Tigers back to the CFP. Clemson broke in a new quarterback along the way with Kelly Bryant stepping in for Watson, who was a first-round pick in the NFL Draft earlier that spring. Elliott leaned more on his running backs than he did the previous year while using the tandem of freshman Travis Etienne and sophomore Tavien Feaster to make the offense go. Etienne and Feaster were used equally with both earning 107 carries. Etienne, in a sign of what was to come over the next few years, led Clemson in rushing with 766 yards and 13 touchdowns. Feaster ran for 669 and seven scores, and Bryant had 11 rushing touchdowns.

2018

■ Scoring Offense: 44.3 points per game/4th FBS

■ Total Offense: 527.2 yards per game/3rd FBS

■ Run-Pass Ratio: 51 percent run, 49 percent pass

■ Notables: The dynamic running game carried into 2018 for the Tigers as they produced a school single-season record with 3,723 yards on the ground that fall to break a record that had stood since 1978. Etienne led the way for Elliott’s running backs and offense, with 1,658 yards rushing, another school single-season record while earning ACC Player of the Year honors and finishing seventh in Heisman Trophy voting. That run game was the backbone for an offense that inserted then-freshman quarterback Trevor Lawrence, who took the reins for Bryant as starter in late September. Clemson set a school record, averaging 44.3 points per game, on the way to another national title. Against ranked opponents, the Tigers scored 41 against No. 16 N.C. State, 27 against No. 17 Boston College, 30 against No. 3 Notre Dame and 44 against No. 1 Alabama.

2019

■ Scoring Offense: 43.9 points per game/4th FBS

■ Total Offense: 528.7 yards per game/5th FBS

■ Run-Pass Ratio: 52 percent run, 48 percent pass

■ Notables: With Lawrence and Etienne back together again, there was no slowing Elliott’s bunch. For the second straight season, the Clemson offense scored more than 650 total points, becoming the first school with consecutive 650-point campaigns since Yale did it in 1888 and 1889. A 650-point season has only happened 22 times in the history of college football. In addition to the quarterback and running back standouts, Clemson wide receiver Tee Higgins hauled in 59 catches for 1,167 yards and 13 touchdowns. His 19.78 yards per catch were 13th best in the FBS. Lawrence finished seventh and Etienne finished ninth in Heisman Trophy balloting.

2020

■ Scoring Offense: 43.5 points per game/t-3rd FBS

■ Total Offense: 502.3 yards per game/10th FBS

■ Run Pass-Ratio: 45 percent run, 55 percent pass

■ Notables: Etienne capped one of the great careers in college football history during his senior season with Elliott. Etienne set the NCAA record for most games with at least one touchdown scored (46) and climbed to the top of ACC record books for career rushing yards with 4,952, total touchdowns with 78 and rushing touchdowns with 70. He was one 12 players in FBS history to finish his career with 4,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards. And him and Lawrence helped get Clemson back to the CFP for the sixth straight season. The Tigers scored at least 40 points seven times in 2020 — against The Citadel, UVa, Miami, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech. And they beat Notre Dame, 34-10, in the ACC championship game when Elliott’s unit racked up 541 yards of total offense.

2021

■ Scoring Offense: 26.8 points per game/t-78th FBS

■ Total Offense: 362.8 yards per game/95th FBS

■ Run-Pass Ratio: 54 percent run, 46 percent pass

■ Notables: This season wasn’t as prolific for the Tigers on offense as they were forced to replace Lawrence, Etienne and others who had made the three previous years all seasons in which Clemson averaged at least 43.5 points per game. But Elliott navigated inexperience and injuries on the Tigers’ offense to turn their fortunes around. Through the first seven games, Clemson cracked the 30-point plateau only once — against FCS South Carolina State — but finished the year with at least 30 points in each of its last five games while rattling off five straight victories to finish the year with a 9-3 mark. Clemson running back Will Shipley ran for more than 100 yards in three of those five wins, doing it against Florida State, Wake Forest and South Carolina.​

