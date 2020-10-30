Inside linebackers will be critical to Virginia’s chances against North Carolina

Virginia’s coaches shared the need for increased production from their outside linebackers earlier this season.

Charles Snowden embraced the challenge, playing his two most productive games of the year against Wake Forest and Miami.

As the outside linebackers improve, the inside linebackers remain steady.

The coaches like what they’ve seen from that group — namely Nick Jackson and Zane Zandier — all fall.

“Our inside linebackers right now have played at the highest level of anyone on our defense,” UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “Nick’s jump from last year to this year has been the most significant jump up of any player on our team this year. We knew he was consistent. We knew he was solid. We knew what he was capable of a year ago. We didn't know he be as fast, as dynamic and as physical and as good a tackler.”

Both Jackson and Zandier sit in the top 40 nationally in tackles per game, combining for 20 stops per contest.

Jackson finished the loss to Miami with 16 tackles, including one tackle for loss and half a sack. Zandier ended the game with 10 tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack. The duo made plays all over the field, as has been typical this season.