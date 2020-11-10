Inside Bennett Conlin's ACC men’s basketball preseason ballot

Michael Devoe, Georgia Tech — ACC fans will hear plenty of times this week that Georgia Tech’s backcourt makes the Yellow Jackets an ACC sleeper. By the time the week’s over, they won’t qualify as a sleeper team. Devoe is a big reason why pundits like Georgia Tech. He averaged 16 points per game last season and shoots a shade over 40% from 3-point range for his career. He needs to cut down turnovers, though.

Sam Hauser, Virginia — Hauser earns ACC Preseason Player of the Year honors for me. At 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, Hauser can play small forward or power forward for the Wahoos. He’s a career 44.5% 3-point shooter, and he’s likely to be Virginia’s primary scoring option all season. Look for Hauser’s efficiency numbers to jump off the page by season’s end.

Jalen Johnson, Duke — My Rookie of the Year pick, Johnson possesses elite versatility. He can shoot the ball from beyond the arc, attack the rim and pass well. The 6-9 freshman figures to leave for the NBA after one season in Durham. Florida State freshman Scottie Barnes is another youngster to keep an eye on when looking for potential Rookie of the Year candidates.