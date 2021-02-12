Increased intensity paying off for Virginia men's lacrosse team

Unhappy with the toughness his team showed in its lone preseason scrimmage last month, Virginia men's lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany ratcheted up the physicality of his team's drills in practice leading into last weekend’s season opener.
Tiffany, who admittedly had sought to limit contact in the preseason to help prevent the possible spread of COVID-19, brought out the “Prison GBs,” a drill where five players essentially compete in a scrum for a ground ball, while the rest of the team stands around in arc to watch and cheer.
“Just kind of a heart drill,” said senior defender Kyle Kology. “You’re just trying to pick up a ball in a very small area and trying to score while other guys are trying to hack at you and get the ball out of the zone as much as they can.”
Tiffany said the team’s edge and toughness was better in its season-opening 20-11 win over Towson. The No. 3 Cavaliers (1-0), who have led the nation in ground balls each of the past four seasons, dominated that statistic 56-35 against the Tigers.
“I was very happy with what I saw in terms of the hunger,” said Tiffany of his team’s improvement since its scrimmage. “We were not intense. We were not ready to get mean and nasty with Lynchburg. We let them dodge where they wanted to dodge and pick up the ground balls.”
On Saturday, UVa may need to be even tougher when it hosts traditionally-physical Army, in a game added to the schedule this week. It will be the No. 12 Black Knights' season opener.
Tiffany had been searching for a game on that date, monitoring a website coaches are using to see who might have schedule openings, but kept getting turned down. Then, on Sunday morning, Army coach Joe Alberici reached out to him. The Black Knights’ game against Massachusetts had been canceled and one of his players heard during a television broadcast that UVa might still be looking for an opponent.
Tiffany said the game between the two schools came together in about five hours.
“Give a lot of credit to both administrations,” said Tiffany of the rapid scheduling. “I think both of us are thrilled to have an opportunity to play such a high-level game.”
The matchup with the Black Knights, the first between the two schools since 1985, will test the Cavaliers’ edge even further. Tiffany hopes his club builds off its effort in the opener.
“I was happy on game day at [home] against Towson, the men were able to prove that this is who we are and this is who we’ve been,” said Tiffany. “Talk about a physical team, a tenacious team, a team that’s not going to back down from anyone, that’s this next opponent.”
With that in mind, Tiffany said he’s continued the physical approach to practice this week, a push his players both respect and understand.
“He had a right to be concerned after Lynchburg,” said Kology.