Increased intensity paying off for Virginia men's lacrosse team

Unhappy with the toughness his team showed in its lone preseason scrimmage last month, Virginia men's lacrosse coach Lars Tiffany ratcheted up the physicality of his team's drills in practice leading into last weekend’s season opener.

Tiffany, who admittedly had sought to limit contact in the preseason to help prevent the possible spread of COVID-19, brought out the “Prison GBs,” a drill where five players essentially compete in a scrum for a ground ball, while the rest of the team stands around in arc to watch and cheer.

“Just kind of a heart drill,” said senior defender Kyle Kology. “You’re just trying to pick up a ball in a very small area and trying to score while other guys are trying to hack at you and get the ball out of the zone as much as they can.”

Tiffany said the team’s edge and toughness was better in its season-opening 20-11 win over Towson. The No. 3 Cavaliers (1-0), who have led the nation in ground balls each of the past four seasons, dominated that statistic 56-35 against the Tigers.

“I was very happy with what I saw in terms of the hunger,” said Tiffany of his team’s improvement since its scrimmage. “We were not intense. We were not ready to get mean and nasty with Lynchburg. We let them dodge where they wanted to dodge and pick up the ground balls.”