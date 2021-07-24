Incoming UVa freshman Emma Weyant wins silver medal in 400 IM in Tokyo Olympics

Incoming University of Virginia freshman Emma Weyant won the silver medal in the 400 individual medal on Sunday at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
Weyant, who deferred her enrollment at Virginia until the 2021 fall semester in order to compete for a spot on the U.S. Olympic team, swam a personal best time of 4:32.76 in the final to earn her first Olympic medal.
Her silver medal performance was the highest individual finish by a Cavalier swimmer in Olympic history.
Japan’s Yui Ohashi won the gold medal in a time of 4:32.08. American Hali Flickinger joined Weyant on the podium by earning the bronze medal with a time of 4:34.90.
“Honestly, this is like crazier than anything I could have dreamed of,” Weyant said in her post-race interview. “I’m just so happy to be here to race the best in the world. It is so much fun.”
Weyant's silver medal was part of a big day for USA Swimming. Earlier in the day, American Chase Kalisz took gold in the men’s 400-meter individual medley, becoming the first U.S, medal winner of the Tokyo Games. Jay Litherland made it a 1-2 finish for the Americans by rallying on the freestyle leg to claim the silver. Brendon Smith of Australia earned the bronze.
Weyant said that she and Flickinger drew inspiration from the 1-2 U.S. finish in the men's 400 IM race.
“After we saw [Kalisz and Litherland go 1-2], we kind of looked at each other and said, ‘It’s our turn,’” Weyant said. “I think that really got our team going.”
The next Cavalier set to compete in Tokyo is four-time NCAA champion Paige Madden in the 400 freestyle. The heats for that event will take place at 7 a.m. Sunday with the finals Sunday night.