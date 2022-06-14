In-season alterations helped Virginia's Claudio Romero win NCAA discus title

He knew he needed to adjust if he was going to stay on course for the crown.

“It’s not what I do in practice,” Virginia discus thrower Claudio Romero said. “I’ve always been pretty disciplined in that aspect, and so it’s all about what I do outside of practice. Sleep, discipline and nutrition, so that was my main focus for the last month.”

Romero loaded up on carbs on nights before he’d lift weights and then incorporate plenty of protein into his diet after those workouts to be as strong as possible. He said he drank at least a gallon and a half of water each day and slept better, too, in order to make sure he was properly hydrated and rested for practices and meets, and that his body was peaking by the time the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships rolled around.

All of those in-season alterations to Romero’s daily preparation proved to be the difference, too.

The powerful Cavaliers standout junior captured the national discus title at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore., this past Friday. Romero won the event by launching a throw of 66.17 meters on his second toss, and that was good enough to beat runner-up Mykolas Alekna, a freshman phenom from Cal, whose best throw measured in at 66.15 meters — just two centimeters shy of Romero’s winning throw.

Another freshman, Ralford Mullings of Arizona State, placed third with his 62.46-meter throw.

Romero finished third last year in the same event at the NCAA Championships.

“I started this year very confident,” Romero said, “and I thought I was going to completely dominate all year round, but then these two freshmen throw over 65 meters and [Alekna] breaks the collegiate record, so it makes me question my ability for a little bit. But, I kept grinding and I was talking to my coach [UVa assistant Martin Maric] and we knew that I could throw a big one if I took the sport seriously, so that’s what I did.”

Alekna, the Pac-12 Field Athlete of the Year, had a throw of 68.73 meters at the Pac-12 Championships in May to reset the NCAA record, which he had broken earlier in the spring. But Romero and Alekna were the country’s top two discus throwers throughout the campaign, and Romero, a native of Chile, said it was a thrill to finally square off against Alekna, a native of Lithuania, in person following a spring in which the pair tracked each other’s meet results from afar.

Romero set his personal best at the Penn Relays in late April with a throw of 67.02 meters.

“It was definitely interesting, because I had no clue about how good he really was,” Romero said. “We had different competitions in completely different parts of the U.S. with different weather conditions, so I was curious if he was as good as the numbers were, and he was.”

Romero said he enjoyed meeting Alekna and suspects last week’s encounter won’t be the last time they compete against each other.

“Great guy, very humble,” Romero said, “… he’s an incredible athlete and we’re going to go elbow-to-elbow for at least 10 more years after college.”

Romero said his ultimate goal is to become an Olympian, and that was one of the reasons why he decided on attending UVa. He thought the Cavaliers’ coaching staff could help him work toward that task while accomplishing others, such as winning the national championship.

He said he connected with Maric when the two met initially at an under-18 world championship event Romero was competing at. Maric threw discus collegiately at Cal and won the 2009 NCAA discus title and also participated in two Olympics — Beijing in 2008 and London in 2012.

“Those were factors that drove me to come here other than the amazing athletes that were here when I was getting recruited,” Romero said. “Plus, a big thing with a lot of cultures in other countries — or at least in some cultures — they are huge believers that a lot of athletes come to the U.S. and get injured because there’s a lot of negligence with the coaching at some universities because they care about how they perform for the school and they don’t really care about what happens after.

“But Martin definitely wants me to be a long-term athlete, so our interests clicked and I knew I was going to get along with him and we were going to do some big things together.”

Becoming the second discus thrower from UVa to ever win a national title certainly qualifies.

Romero said it was a great feat for him to achieve and for his proud family tuning in anxiously from Chile.

“My dad was calling me and everyone was watching me,” Romero said.

