In its first year in Class 4, Western Albemarle boys tennis teams wins fifth straight state championship

After his final home high school tennis match, Tobin Yates refused to leave the court.

After nearly everyone else had left after Western Albemarle's 5-0 victory over Blacksburg in the state semifinals, the senior, who didn't get a chance to complete his singles match before the Warriors clinched the victory, returned to his spot on court No. 1 to play a pickup game with his girlfriend, Natalie Assink.

On Friday, Yates got to leave the court with a memory that will last a lifetime.

The senior earned the deciding point in the Warriors' 5-0 victory over Hanover in the VHSL Class 4 state championship match at Huntington Park in Newport News.

“It was very special, especially since I was unable to finish my match against Blacksburg,” he said. “Getting to complete the Western Albemarle tennis season on my racket was an amazing moment that I’m going to remember for a long time.”

Yates’ 6-3, 6-4 victory over Hanover’s Will Hart helped clinch Western Albemarle’s fifth straight state team championship, and its first since making the jump from Class 3 to Class 4 this season.

“It means so much to me and everyone else on the team,” Yates said. “We don’t take winning for granted and despite our past success, we worked hard in the offseason and during the season to achieve the state title. Each one of my teammates have earned their way to the top and I couldn’t be happier with how we all succeeded.”

Western Coach Randy Hudgins noted that the talent and leadership of both Yates and Luke Kielbasa has helped set the tone for this team all year long.

“They are relentless in their efforts to improve as tennis players,” Hudgins said. “The rest of the team feeds off that contagious warrior pride, spirit and enthusiasm. That’s why I had it printed on their shirts. There is a commitment to the players that have come before them such as Alex Ix, Gavin Segraves, Bryce Duncan, Simon Rader and Jack Tribble.”

That commitment was evident Friday as the all six of Western's singles players won their opening sets and never looked back.

Tanner Segraves, who was on the court last year when the Warriors clinched the Class 3 title over Maggie Walker, was the first one off the court Thursday with a 6-0, 6-1 victory over Ben Toussaint at No. 5 singles.

Kielbasa, who won the deciding point in last year’s VHSL Class 3 state championship match, defeated Ethan Belote 6-2, 7-5 at No. 2 singles in his second state championship appearance for the Warriors.

“This was a really exciting win for the team and I,” Kielbasa said. “It was really nice for Tobin to win the final match, especially as our No. 1 [singles player], and as a senior. It was a special moment for the team and I’m really pumped to see what happens next year. There were a lot of good teams at finals and it was cool to see the different levels of competition among the high schools.”

Freshman Brader Eby defeated Jay Blaser 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3 singles in his state championship debut. Not to be outdone, classmate Wade Sturman defeated Bryce Newton 6-3, 6-1 at No. 4 singles.

Charlie Miller won the first set 7-5 and was tied 5-5 in the second set when Yates won his match to clinch Western Albemarle's 10th state title in program history.

“Our No. 3 through 6 players, Brader Eby, Wade Sturman, Tanner Segraves and Charlie Miller have not lost a singles match this year," Hudgins said. "That type of depth puts early pressure on any team we play.”

In addition to his players, Hudgins was quick to acknowledge assistant coach Adam Raines for his work with the team this spring.

“He’s been the difference in several close matches with expert guidance in terms of in-match adjustments,” Hudgins said.

Western Albemarle is now tied with E.C. Glass for fifth place in VHSL history for most state titles among all classifications.

“These guys wanted to keep the state championship streak alive,” Hudgins said. “They don’t want to let previous state champion teams down. I am the luckiest guy in the world to have the opportunity to have the opportunity to coach, not only talented tennis players, but also good people in the way they treat their opponents on the court."

