In a season full of challenges, Virginia faces its biggest test yet in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. — The Virginia baseball team’s 2021 season has been defined by finding success during challenging stretches.
After a heartbreaking 6-5 loss to No. 7 Mississippi State on Tuesday, the Cavaliers face arguably their biggest obstacle in a season filled with them.
To make the College World Series final, Virginia needs to beat No. 2 Texas on Thursday and Mississippi State on both Friday and Saturday. One loss ends the season.
“They have bounced back every time that they’ve been challenged,” head coach Brian O’Connor said Tuesday night. “We’ve been in this position before. We have an opportunity to come back out here in this great stadium two days from now and represent Virginia baseball the right way.”
While the Cavaliers have been in similar spots this season, this one brings a different test.
Making up a 4-12 record in ACC play offered time to gain ground in the standings. Virginia won 14 of its final 20 conference games, including five of six against ACC bottom dwellers Wake Forest and Boston College.
Winning four games in a row after an opening loss in the Columbia Regional was impressive, but Jacksonville, South Carolina and Old Dominion aren’t quite Texas or Mississippi State.
Regardless, it’s easy for UVa to believe in its chances of coming back. The Wahoos lost the first game of their super regional, too, but won two in a row over Dallas Baptist to advance.
Often this season Virginia has faced a significant obstacle, only to overcome it. It boasts a 6-0 record in elimination games this postseason, and the program has never lost consecutive games in the College World Series.
“It’s not going to go your way sometimes, but it’s all about how you bounce back,” senior pitcher Griff McGarry said. “And we’ve done a great job of that this postseason. I’m very confident in this team that we’ll be able to do it again.”
To pull off another magical postseason run after a defeat, the Cavaliers need to first get by No. 2 Texas. The Longhorns fell to Mississippi State 2-1 on Sunday, striking out 21 times. They bounced back with an 8-4 win over Tennessee on Tuesday.
With No. 1 Arkansas eliminated prior to the College World Series, Texas entered Omaha as the tournament favorite.
“We’re here for a here a reason … if we play our game not many people are going to be able to beat us,” Texas redshirt sophomore outfielder Eric Kennedy said Tuesday.
Texas’ team ERA entering the CWS was the best in the country, sitting a shade below 3.00. The Longhorns used just four pitchers through two games, and the team’s bullpen should be fresh.
UVa has used seven pitchers through two games, including four relievers on Tuesday. None of the relief pitchers used Tuesday threw more than 19 pitches, which should keep many guys available for a Thursday game, but pitching depth will be tested if the Cavaliers are to rattle off three wins in a row.
It’s a season with plenty of disappointing results for Virginia. Almost every time the Cavaliers drop a tough loss — all their postseason losses have come by one run — they bounce back in resounding fashion.
For the season to continue, they’ll need to respond once more.
“We might not win the game, but I know they’ll be ready to play and I know they’ll compete every pitch and give it the best they can,” O’Connor said. “If we do that, we have a shot.”