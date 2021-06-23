In a season full of challenges, Virginia faces its biggest test yet in Omaha

Regardless, it’s easy for UVa to believe in its chances of coming back. The Wahoos lost the first game of their super regional, too, but won two in a row over Dallas Baptist to advance.

Often this season Virginia has faced a significant obstacle, only to overcome it. It boasts a 6-0 record in elimination games this postseason, and the program has never lost consecutive games in the College World Series.

“It’s not going to go your way sometimes, but it’s all about how you bounce back,” senior pitcher Griff McGarry said. “And we’ve done a great job of that this postseason. I’m very confident in this team that we’ll be able to do it again.”

To pull off another magical postseason run after a defeat, the Cavaliers need to first get by No. 2 Texas. The Longhorns fell to Mississippi State 2-1 on Sunday, striking out 21 times. They bounced back with an 8-4 win over Tennessee on Tuesday.

With No. 1 Arkansas eliminated prior to the College World Series, Texas entered Omaha as the tournament favorite.

“We’re here for a here a reason … if we play our game not many people are going to be able to beat us,” Texas redshirt sophomore outfielder Eric Kennedy said Tuesday.