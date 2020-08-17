Impending student return will put stress on Virginia's athletic bubble

Tuesday marks three weeks until the start of undergraduate in-person classes at the University of Virginia. While the semester still begins on Aug. 25, earlier this month the university delayed undergraduate classes on Grounds for two weeks due to COVID-19.
The decision impacts Virginia’s athletic program, which has created a bubble-like situation for student-athletes in Charlottesville. Keeping that bubble firm with thousands of students in town creates a nearly impossible task.
Preparations for fall seasons are underway for numerous programs, including the football team. The groups working toward competition follow several safety guidelines to limit exposure to the coronavirus. Those precautions have worked well, especially with student-athletes remaining in their own areas without in-person instruction forcing them into contact with other students.
To this point, testing results inspire optimism. It’s been three weeks since the athletic department has shared a new positive COVID-19 test result.
“Our numbers currently indicate that our UVa football program is one of the safest places on the planet,” head coach Bronco Mendenhall said earlier this month.
Mendenhall quickly added a qualifier to his statement, noting the bubble’s potential to pop.
“However that's prior to other students arriving and our players moving out — we're all in the same dorm right now, and moving out of the dorm and into their other housing, intermingling and being more outside of our bubble,” Mendenhall said.
Once students arrive in Charlottesville, the possibility of maintaining a safe bubble becomes significantly more challenging. Student-athletes will be asked to attend in-person classes, putting them in close proximity to players outside the athletic bubble.
It’s impossible to monitor the behavior and possible COVID-19 exposure of every student on Grounds.
North Carolina, an ACC school, announced a fourth cluster of COVID-19 cases Sunday. Clusters refer to five more cases in one residential hall or dwelling. On Monday, the school announced that all undergraduate instruction will shift to remote learning start on Wednesday.
Notre Dame, another university competing in ACC sports this fall, saw a recent spike in cases after students returned to campus. Many of the recent positive cases were linked to an off-campus party, according to a report in the South Bend Tribune.
Keeping case numbers low when students return to the area offers a much different test than when athletes remain in their own bubble.
“Once students arrive and our players are asked to go outside the bubble to class, outside the bubble for residence, it becomes an entirely different management issue which the world and the nation hasn’t solved,” Mendenhall said. “So, everyone has said health and safety first and foremost. I’m exactly there and so I think we’ve done a great job with our program in this virtual bubble for this time being. That does not mean it’s sustainable or lasting or anyone else has a handle on it to this point. And so I think there’s still a lot of work that needs to be done.”
Wide receivers coach Marques Hagans shared similar thoughts late last week when addressing the media via Zoom. He knows the program can’t control everyone’s behavior, but the focus of the coaches lies on providing as much relevant information as possible to student-athletes about staying safe within the bubble.
“All we can do is educate our players to the highest level with the information that we have and just encourage them that if they really want to play they have to do their part when they’re not around the McCue Center,” Hagans said. “Hopefully that gives us the best chance to get to the first game and play throughout the season.”
Hagans says students returning to Grounds make him a little nervous about the safety of the athletic bubble. Based on current plans, students will return to Grounds prior to the start of Virginia’s football season, which is set to begin on Sept. 11.
A positive case of COVID-19 brings concern about the health of the infected individual. Additionally, from an athletic standpoint, positive cases and close contacts to positive cases can drastically alter the course of the fall season.
Given the current need for close contacts to self-isolate for two weeks, an outbreak within an athletic team could sideline the entire team or a chunk of the team for multiple weeks. The ACC football schedule has two built-in bye weeks, but it’s unclear how the conference would handle potential postponements across the league.
While other ACC football programs work through life with students returning to campus, the Wahoos haven’t reached that point yet. Undergraduate in-person classes don’t begin for three weeks, and the university hopes undergraduates wait to return to Charlottesville until it is necessary.
When students do return, UVa hopes it avoids potential COVID-19 outbreaks within the student body, but asking college students to remain socially distanced at all times is proving difficult at other ACC universities.
“The reality of it is we’re still college kids that have been in quarantine for months on end, and so when students get back there will be that increased temptation to kind of burst the bubble and it will be tougher,” senior linebacker Charles Snowden said.
Snowden acknowledges the challenge facing UVa’s student-athletes in coming weeks. He also hopes his team can block out the distraction of other students to follow all health protocols needed to keep the football season alive.
“It’ll be tough for all of us, but I think we’ve got to give it a shot and I believe in us,” Snowden said.
