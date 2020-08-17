Impending student return will put stress on Virginia's athletic bubble

Once students arrive in Charlottesville, the possibility of maintaining a safe bubble becomes significantly more challenging. Student-athletes will be asked to attend in-person classes, putting them in close proximity to players outside the athletic bubble.

It’s impossible to monitor the behavior and possible COVID-19 exposure of every student on Grounds.

North Carolina, an ACC school, announced a fourth cluster of COVID-19 cases Sunday. Clusters refer to five more cases in one residential hall or dwelling. On Monday, the school announced that all undergraduate instruction will shift to remote learning start on Wednesday.

Notre Dame, another university competing in ACC sports this fall, saw a recent spike in cases after students returned to campus. Many of the recent positive cases were linked to an off-campus party, according to a report in the South Bend Tribune.

Keeping case numbers low when students return to the area offers a much different test than when athletes remain in their own bubble.