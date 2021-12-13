'I'm ready': Tony Elliott introduced as new Virginia football coach

On this unseasonably comfortable mid-December afternoon, the sun warmed Virginia’s practice fields and the Cavaliers officially welcomed new coach Tony Elliott as they embarked on a fresh beginning and ended a shocking, twisting week-plus stretch searching for their next head man.
“The last 10 days or so have been a roller coaster,” UVa junior linebacker Nick Jackson, the Atlantic Coast Conference’s leader in tackles this season, said with a smile on Tuesday following Elliott’s introductory comments.
Hoos athletic director Carla Williams’ task wasn’t easy, especially since it was a surprise to her and her staff when outgoing coach Bronco Mendenhall announced on Dec. 2 he’d step down from his post after UVa’s bowl game.
The Cavaliers’ head-coaching vacancy was the 25th to open in this unfathomable cycle of changes across the country — one that included bluebloods USC, Notre Dame, Oklahoma and LSU switching leaders — so she needed to move swiftly, but carefully in order to recruit the right candidate to Charlottesville.
On Monday, she said all along though, Elliott, who filled a key role as offensive coordinator for Clemson while helping turn the Tigers into one of country’s most storied programs, was a target of hers. During his time as OC there, Clemson went 89-10, reached the College Football Playoff on six straight occasions and won two national championships.
“I think every athletic director probably has a list of coaches to consider when needed,” Williams said, “and we’re no different. Coach Elliott has been on everyone’s list for a number of years, and so the opportunity to talk with him was valuable. We had one conversation by phone and then we had multiple conversations, and we were able to meet in person, and just every time we spoke and every time that I saw him speak, I became more convinced that he was the right person for UVa.
“There was a lot of craziness in our industry the last few weeks,” she said. “We tried to stay above the fray and stay out of it and just keep our head down. We knew what we needed, and we knew that Coach Elliott would be a great fit for us here at UVa.”
Elliott said he sees potential in the Cavaliers, too, and the opportunity to grow a program that values high-level football and excellent academics. On top of having played at Clemson, Elliott graduated with a degree in engineering and went to work as an industrial engineer at Michelin before jumping into the coaching profession.
“I understand that there’s going to be a Virginia fit,” he said. “There’s going to be a profile of what we’re looking for, and we’re going to have to go work to recruit the best and the brightest, but our attraction and our draw and ourselves is we’re going to build champion men all the way around.”
Elliott, who turned down other chances in the past to be a head coach for the first time, said emphatically about the one he accepted with UVa, “I have patiently waited for this opportunity, and I’m ready.”
He said he’ll be diligent assembling his coaching staff in the coming weeks. Elliott will observe UVa’s bowl practices under Mendenhall to better evaluate the Cavaliers and their current coaching staff.
“I’m going to be very patient and make sure, first and foremost, that I get the right people,” he said. “That’s going to be the approach.”
As for the offensive and defensive styles he plans to install, Elliott has a better idea there of what the Hoos will look like.
His Clemson offenses averaged more than 43 points per game in three straight seasons from 2018 through last year. He coached former Tigers running back Travis Etienne, who finished his career as the ACC’s all-time leading rusher. Etienne as well as ex-Clemson quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence and Deshaun Watson were first-round NFL Draft picks.
“My background is a two-back, no-huddle spread,” Elliott said. “That’s my background. But if you’ve watched over the years, been very multiple, and I think you have to adapt your system to the personnel that you have.”
Elliott said he’s noticed what UVa has done offensively from afar, too. In OC Robert Anae’s air raid system, the Cavaliers averaged 34.6 points per game this season and quarterback Brennan Armstrong led all Power Five players in total offense while averaging 427.3 yards per game.
“Every year, each team has its own identity,” Elliott said, “so we’ll base out of that [two-back, no-huddle spread] and go from there. I’m anxious to watch, and I told the guys last night, the offense that they run here, man, it’s always been intriguing to me, so it’s going to be fun to be able to watch these guys practice and prepare.
“Defensively, I want to be known as a controlled, aggressive defense, meaning that we’re aggressive, but we’re under control. We’ll surround, we get 11 hats to the football [and be] very good at disguising our coverages. We can be multiple, find ways to disrupt the decision maker and then stop the run.”
Jackson said Elliott’s reputation gives the new Cavaliers coach credibility and that the team is eager for their future with him. Elliott held his first team meeting on Sunday night.
“There’s been ups and downs,” Jackson said, “and when Coach Mendenhall left, everyone was down. He is our guy and we’re thankful for him. You look back at the lessons and morals and reflect on what he’s instilled in us and what he’s done for the program, and you are thankful for him. And then with Coach Elliott, he’s a great guy, champion and leader of champion men, so I’m excited for him to build the program and take it to the next level.”