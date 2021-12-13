'I'm ready': Tony Eliott introduced as new Virginia football coach

“I think every athletic director probably has a list of coaches to consider when needed,” Williams said, “and we’re no different. Coach Elliott has been on everyone’s list for a number of years, and so the opportunity to talk with him was valuable. We had one conversation by phone and then we had multiple conversations, and we were able to meet in person, and just every time we spoke and every time that I saw him speak, I became more convinced that he was the right person for UVa.

“There was a lot of craziness in our industry the last few weeks,” she said. “We tried to stay above the fray and stay out of it and just keep our head down. We knew what we needed, and we knew that Coach Elliott would be a great fit for us here at UVa.”

Elliott said he sees potential in the Cavaliers, too, and the opportunity to grow a program that values high-level football and excellent academics. On top of having played at Clemson, Elliott graduated with a degree in engineering and went to work as an industrial engineer at Michelin before jumping into the coaching profession.