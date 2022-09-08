Illinois finding its footing in Bielema's second season

Six seasons into his career at Illinois, Alex Pihlstrom can identify how the program has transformed since his arrival.

“It all comes with the preparation and expectation of winning. I think that’s the difference,” the veteran Fighting Illini center said.

Those standards weren’t present and didn’t begin developing in Champaign, Ill. — where Virginia travels to for a 4 p.m. kickoff on Saturday — until former Wisconsin and Arkansas coach Bret Bielema was hired ahead of last year to retool and guide Illinois toward stability following ex-coach Lovie Smith’s rocky tenure. The Illini were 17-39 under Smith, who never posted a winning season at the school and whose teams finished last in the Big Ten West in three of his five years at the helm.

Bielema and company were 5-7 a year ago, and on the cusp of bowl eligibility by winning three of their last five contests. He also became the first first-year coach in the history of the Illini to win twice against Top 25 opponents by knocking off No. 7 Penn State in a nine-overtime victory and winning at No. 20 Minnesota for Illinois’ first-ever triumph over a foe listed in the College Football Playoff rankings.

The Illini are 1-1 currently after a 38-6 blowout of Wyoming and a heartbreaking 23-20 loss at Indiana in the final minute.

And though the Hoos routed Illinois last season, the meeting came in the infancy of Bielema’s first year and prior to the Illini cultivating the strong habits they have now.

“Being a sixth year and not having a lot of success, it’s about getting better each game,” Pihlstrom said. “And Coach B says it perfectly, ‘Go 1-0 every week.’ It’s not looking at the future. It’s looking only at the game in front of you because if you look too far, you’ll get lost and you’ll definitely lose yourself.”

Said Bielema: “Something I’ve been talking about since last spring to where we are today is, to not only practice, but to practice with the expectation to win.”

His players accepted that challenge, he said, and while doing so, they have morphed their team identity to mirror Bielema’s. On offense, Illinois is committed to running the football, and on defense, it is determined to slow the opposition’s rushing attack.

UVa has spotted the upgrades during its preparation.

“They look a lot more confident, I’d say,” Cavaliers wide receiver Keytaon Thompson said. “They’re flying around. They’re fast, they’re physical. We know they’re going to put up a fight and it’s going to be a tough, tough environment and a battle up there.”

Through Illinois' two contests, it is averaging 237 rushing yards per game and yielding only 107 yards on the ground per game.

“And every day, the biggest thing around here is to do your job and be the best you,” Illinois senior linebacker Isaac Darkangelo said. “So, I think that’s the mindset here for everyone. Everyone is doing their jobs, taking care of their business and being the best version of themselves, and I think that’s what makes this culture so great.”

Pihlstrom said the Illini’s offensive line, which averages 318 pounds across the front, has developed continuity, thanks to the leadership of sixth-year senior right tackle Alex Palczewski. He’s one of the most experienced players in the FBS, with 54 starts entering Saturday.

According to Pihlstrom, the group’s belief in itself is up, too, because it’s playing in the same system for the second straight year.

“We’ve gotten the philosophy down,” he said. “… The past two years, it’s downhill and we had been more of a zone team before, but now we’re a downhill-run team.”

The understanding and embrace of the physical approach on the O-Line led to running back Chase Brown’s breakout in the second half of last season and dominance this fall. He rushed for 1,005 yards last year, marking the 12th 1,000-yard campaign for a running back under Bielema in his previous 13 as a head coach. Brown is on pace to crack the benchmark again, with his FBS-best 350 rushing yards already this season.

“Our job is to make sure he gets to the safety,” Pihlstrom said, “and so we believe in him that much that he’s going to go one-on-one and make a guy miss. He’s got electric speed and he obviously breaks a ton of tackles. I’m just really excited to block for him because I know if I do my job, Chase Brown is going to change the score every single time.”

Pihlstrom said what’s enhanced the offense this season is the ability of Syracuse transfer quarterback Tommy DeVito, who can throw off play-action, escape pressure, and ultimately burn defenses should opponents stack the box.

When Illinois is on defense, Darkangelo said the 11 defenders have total trust in coordinator Ryan Walters. He and Bielema have turned the unit around since it surrendered 42 points to UVa last year.

In the Illini’s 11 games since then, they’ve yielded only 17 points per contest.

“That man is a genius and makes it easy for us,” Darkangelo said of Walters. “He lets you play your game and if you take care of your job, you can do your thing. And then it goes back to trust. Everyone trusts each other and knows they’re going to take care of their job, so then everything works.”

When asked whether or not the Illini are a typical Bielema-led bunch yet, Pihlstrom said: “Obviously you’ve got the Wisconsin teams that were very successful and then at Arkansas, too, and the mindset of those teams were to run first and have the mentality of the toughest, smartest team on the field. That’s what he’s had a lot of success with in the past and that’s the mold we’re trying to make.”