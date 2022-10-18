Iacobucci's late goal lifts Virginia field hockey team to road win over Liberty

LYNCHBURG — Liberty’s penalty corner defense has time and time again repeatedly come up with stops. That backline, led by goalkeeper Azul Iritxity Irigoyen, routinely makes saves or comes up with blocked shots to prevent teams from capitalizing on those scoring opportunities.

Virginia never relented Tuesday afternoon in attempting to find a crack in that defense. Ten times the Cavaliers lined up for a penalty corner and were turned away nine times.

Opportune stick placement by midfielder Adele Iacobucci on the 11th penalty corner helped the Cavaliers leave Liberty Field Hockey Field with a hard-fought victory.

Iacobucci redirected a shot from Noa Boterman off a penalty corner with a little more than 4 minutes remaining as the No. 7 Cavaliers edged the No. 16 Flames, 2-1.

“I’m going to be real, that’s not one of the corners that we practice, but as a tipper, you’re supposed to always get in there and be ready for some sort of deflection,” Iacobucci said. “I was trying to get in there more so for the rebound, but of course I’m going to put my stick down just in case I can tip it. I was pretty shocked when I tipped it, to be honest. I don’t know if I can do that again.”

The No. 7 Cavaliers (10-4) accomplished something only two other teams have done against the No. 16 Flames (9-6) this season, and that is convert on their 11 penalty corner chances.

Both of UVa’s goals came on penalty corners — Boterman scored on a penalty corner in the 18th minute — and those tallies matched the number of penalty corner goals surrendered by Liberty leading into the game.

“Our defensive penalty corner unit is very good, statistically speaking, but when you give a top-10 team in the country [11] corners, they’re bound to put something away despite your best efforts,” Liberty coach Nikki Parsley-Blocker said. “Overall, I was incredibly pleased with the girls’ effort on defense today.”

The Flames had allowed two goals off 45 penalty corners in their previous 14 games. North Carolina’s Erin Matson (Oct. 2) and Louisville’s Aimee Plumb scored off rebounds on penalty corners, and the Cavaliers didn’t need rebounds to capitalize on their chances.

UVa, also, dominated in the penalty corner category by limiting Liberty to only one penalty corner chance.

“Their corners are deadly, and we knew that,” Virginia coach Michele Madison said. “That was part of the game plan, of course, but also how we were able to get the corners.”

Liberty converted on its lone penalty corner chance a little more than 13 minutes into the game.

Jodie Conolly redirected a shot off a double assist from Lizzie Hamlett and Bethany Dykema to put the Flames ahead 1-0.

“It was really cool. We haven’t done it in a while and it worked on Friday, so it was cool it worked again,” Conolly said of the set the Flames ran. “Unfortunate the way it ended, but it was a pretty cool start to the game.”

UVa dominated possession throughout the game. The Cavaliers owned a 13-7 edge in shots and kept the ball in their offensive territory for much of the 60-minute match.

“I think they did a really good job of swarming the ball carriers,” Parsley-Blocker said. “They sent two or three people, and if you’re going to try to put your head down and dribble, you’re not going to have success very often, so we needed to get rid of the ball a little quicker in transition. That’s what it looked like to play against UVa.”

Liberty did have a flurry early in the fourth quarter with a trio of shots on goal. UVa goalkeeper Jet Trimborn finished with four saves.

“I wish we could have put it away and gone up early,” Conolly said.

Iritxity Irigoyen finished with four saves. UVa tallied nine shots in the first half, including five on goal.

“We managed to shut them out most of the time, except for their really good penalty corners," Conolly said. "It was really cool to see a change in the second half where I feel like we managed to generate some attack and do it a little more to them."

UVa earned its seventh victory over a ranked team as it heads into a pivotal stretch to close the regular season. The Cavaliers play at No. 1 North Carolina on Friday, host Kent State on Sunday, and then travel to battle No. 2 Maryland on Oct. 26.

“I think this game is really, really important after coming off a loss to Wake Forest,” Iacobucci said, referencing UVa’s 1-0 loss to No. 13 Wake Forest last Friday. “We kind of said it’s how we respond to that loss, and I think we responded well. With this win and then going into UNC, we have a lot of energy and momentum that we want to hopefully capitalize on and continue through the ACC tournament.”