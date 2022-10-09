'I’m going to build a program': Despite early struggles, Virginia coach Tony Elliott sticking to his plan

Through the midway point of his first season in charge, Virginia coach Tony Elliott has revealed at least one lesson about how he’ll operate during his tenure at the helm of the Hoos.

Above all else, the rookie boss trusts himself and his plan for the Cavaliers.

Call it stick-to-itiveness or stubbornness, depending on your patience and how you view their 2-4 start and 0-for-3 early showing in the Atlantic Coast Conference while he tries to establish his principles and put his stamp on UVa. But the former Clemson offensive coordinator isn’t deviating from what he believes in for anything else — even victories right now.

“I don’t want to jeopardize building a program for those wins,” Elliott said last week in advance of the Cavaliers’ home loss to Louisville, “because then those wins will be short-lived.”

He wants his Hoos to perfect the behind-the-scenes process of winning first as well as for them to gain the comprehensive knowledge about what it takes to earn a victory come Saturdays.

“There’s a lot of expectations,” Elliott said in the aftermath of UVa’s 34-17 setback to Louisville, in which the Cardinals outscored the Cavaliers 34-7 over the final three quarters to hand them their third straight defeat.

“I have expectations,” he said. “[Players] have expectations. The fans have expectations. The administration has expectations of this program, but before you can reach your expectations, you’ve got to decide to be successful. And, you’ve got to decide that every single play, you’re going to play to win and that you’re not going to take a play off and that our core values — running on and off the field, dressing like a team, being disciplined, which we’re not doing a great job of right now — ultimately, are what we’re playing for. So, I’ve got to do a better job as the head football coach that that’s clear within the organization.”

He said he’s waiting for his players to be fully on board with what he’s preaching.

It’s why senior defensive tackle Aaron Faumui was benched during the first half against Louisville. He committed costly personal-foul penalties in recent weeks, and Elliott sidelined his 6-foot-2, 282-pound defender in an effort to break a bad habit while also — whether Elliott intended to or not — sending a message to the rest of the roster that those flags will not be tolerated.

On the field, Elliott would like for the offense to begin to minimize turnovers, but isn’t going to adjust his and OC Des Kitchings’ system to coddle accomplished players like quarterback Brennan Armstrong and wide receivers Dontayvion Wicks or Keytaon Thompson by incorporating schemes they thrived in during recent seasons. Elliott said Armstrong played much better against Louisville and at Duke the last two weeks than he did in the first four weeks because he’s learned and improved on how to function within the offense.

“Either we’re going to coach it or we’re going to allow it,” Elliott said. “That’s what I learned from [Clemson] Coach [Dabo] Swinney, and there’s some things right now that are being allowed that we’ve got to eliminate.”

Senior safety Antonio Clary said those were points of emphasis during Elliott’s postgame conversation with the team on Saturday.

“We’ve got to stop beating ourselves,” said Clary, who pointed out the defense needed to finish on tackles more efficiently and create more turnovers against the Cardinals. He had one of two interceptions in the loss. Cornerback Anthony Johnson had the other, and Johnson said Elliott harped on UVa’s inability to keep the same focus, energy and level of execution it had during a dominating first quarter.

“We had blood in the water and didn’t capitalize,” Johnson said. “We were up 10-zip and we had the opportunity to take the life out of them and we didn’t.”

“At the end of the day, it can’t be Virginia versus Virginia,” Clary said about Elliott’s message, “and right now we’re losing to Virginia. Coach says we’ve got to buy in and guys got to do their job and we’ve got to prepare better. It’s not anything special. It’s just guys not doing their job, not bought in and that’s what has to change.”

Because Elliott certainly isn’t.

“I’m going to do it the way that I know how,” he said, “and I’m going to build a program.”

Clary and his teammates are trying hard to adapt, he said, and he’s confident no one is giving up on this season or on Elliott. UVa is idle this week ahead of a trip to Georgia Tech on Oct. 20.

“We can turn this thing around,” Clary said. “Guys just need to buy in and do what they’re supposed to do. … But I don’t worry that guys will turn their backs.”