“I’m eternally grateful for you”: Members of UVa football program honor Davis Jr., Perry and Chandler at memorial service

On this afternoon, there were no touchdowns or tackles, no fight songs or tailgates.

Scott Stadium, about a mile and a half from here, stood empty and quiet.

Instead, Virginia’s football team gathered along with a packed, but somber crowd of 9,075 at John Paul Jones Arena to honor the three fallen Cavaliers — wide receivers Lavel Davis Jr. and Devin Chandler and linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry — tragically killed during last Sunday’s shooting on Grounds.

And during the saddest of all fall Saturdays, when sounds of Amazing Grace and the Goodness of God filled the venue, the Hoos somehow managed to find the strength and words that would’ve made their former teammates proud.

Fourteen members of the Virginia football team along with first-year coach Tony Elliott spoke during the ceremony. Another, safety Langston Long, sang through his pain with the Virginia Gentlemen choir as spectators — some in dress clothes, others in their UVa gear and even some wearing jerseys with Davis’ No. 1 on the front and back — filed into the building and took their seats.

“To my three young kings,” Elliott said, “I’m eternally grateful for you.”

Elliott, a man of faith, read a passage from first Corinthians, chapter 15, verse 41 to correspond the text to the jersey numbers of Davis, Chandler and Perry. Elliott said the verse — ‘The sun has one kind of splendor. The moon another and the stars another. And the stars differ from stars in splendor.’ — has brought him comfort over the last few days.

“That’s further proof that we serve a God that is faithful,” Elliott told the crowd. “The numbers alone bring me peace.”

Cavaliers kicker Justin Duenkel read the opening prayer and defensive end Jack Camper read the closing prayer.

In between, UVa players — as well as Elliott and athletic director Carla Williams — shared the stories and memories they had of Davis, Chandler and Perry and the influence each of them had on the lives left behind.

“We are better and will do better, because of Devin, Lavel and D’Sean,” Williams said. “To the families, we love your sons. We will make sure their legacy never fades at the University of Virginia.”

Said linebacker Hunter Stewart, before reading poet Langston Hughes’ ‘Life is Fine,’ about Davis, Chandler and Perry: “The impact they had on all of us has not ended. It will always endure.”

Running back Cody Brown detailed the way Chandler’s “smile alone was enough to brighten up everyone’s day.” Defensive lineman Lorenz Terry said Chandler always found a way to make people laugh.

Defensive end Chico Bennett Jr., cornerback Elijah Gaines and quarterback Jared Rayman remembered how Davis, the 6-foot-7, pass-catching star, was so determined to thrive on the field. Rayman said Davis was the lead-by-example type and the “first in the facility and last to leave.”

Bennett, who last year in his first season at UVa was rehabbing from an ACL injury at the same time Davis was fighting back from his own ACL injury, called Davis “my best friend.” The two had spent a lot of time in the training room together.

“He had the kind of smile you couldn’t help but smile, too,” Bennett said through his tears, “… and I wish I could see that smile one more time.”

Cavaliers kicker Will Bettridge, a longtime friend and teammate of Perry dating back to their youth football days in South Florida through their overlap at Gulliver Prep in Miami and onto UVa, made sure to tell Perry’s parents how much he loved their son.

Bettridge said about Perry: “You were a role model to me and a mentor to me. I wanted to be just like you.”

Bettridge said he decided on attending UVa because of Perry, and because he noticed the way Perry was maturing with the Cavaliers and enjoying his time with them.

Stewart, linebacker Nick Jackson, defensive back Donovan Johnson, linebacker Josh McCarron and defensive tackle Ben Smiley III shared stories of Perry, too, ‘The Renaissance Man,’ whose talents stretched beyond football to art and music.

Elliott in the end of his remarks, looked forward and to uplift.

“Weeping is going to last for the rest of the night,” Elliott said, “but great joy is coming in the morning. Because of 1, 15 and 41, we have the responsibility to rebuild this community and program on the legacy of their stars and do so in such a way to bring light to the world. Lavel, Devin, D’Sean, I’m so looking forward to the strength, motivation, courage and love that you all will provide as we triumph in the days ahead.”