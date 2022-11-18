“I just loved those guys”: Former teammates remember Lavel Davis Jr., D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler

Before the sun was up and well before they were required to start their days, the two were already honing their crafts.

Wide receiver Lavel Davis Jr. and linebacker and defensive end D’Sean Perry, two of the three Virginia football players killed along with wide receiver Devin Chandler in Sunday’s tragic shooting on Grounds, were early-rising regulars at the Welsh Indoor Practice Facility when they didn’t have to be.

“Last year, every morning Lavel was in there at 6:30 catching balls,” said Chris Peace, a former Cavaliers linebacker who as a defensive graduate assistant with the Hoos had overlap with Perry and Davis. Peace said those two didn’t miss the chance for extra work ahead of team meetings, practices and a full day of classes.

“[Davis] was trying to fight back from the knee injury,” Peace said, “while D’Sean was in there with some of the younger guys trying to get better and that was just about every morning. It’s crazy to even think about that.”

Peace knew Chandler also and helped the program handle Chandler’s recruitment during the transition between former coach Bronco Mendenhall’s departure and the hiring of current coach Tony Elliott.

“He was a sweetheart, his mom was a sweetheart and you could tell he was raised right,” Peace said of Chandler.

Peace and former Cavaliers everywhere are devastated and still in disbelief about what happened in Charlottesville on Sunday night. UVa will hold a public memorial service to honor the lives of Davis, Perry and Chandler this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at John Paul Jones Arena.

“Lavel was the big, little brother to me,” Shane Simpson, a former Cavaliers running back, said by phone from Texas, where he’d gone through NFL Alumni Academy workouts this week.

“With me coming in,” Simpson continued, “I was the oldest on the team and had just transferred [from Towson] and Lavel was just getting there for his freshman year as well, so pretty much we were getting to know all about UVa together. We got really close.”

Simpson said he would often end up driving Davis wherever their teammates were headed to eat, and most of the time, Simpson noted, it was to Asado’s for tacos and wings. Former safety Joey Blount, ex-linebacker Charles Snowden and current wide receiver Demick Starling and defensive back Donovan Johnson, according to Simpson, were usually part of the team-bonding meals that he and Davis would ride to and from together.

“And everybody knows how tall he is,” Simpson said about the 6-foot-7 Davis, “and it was just funny to see him get in the car. I remember one instance, he had to sit in the trunk because all the older guys had called the seats, so Lavel was complaining.”

Simpson said when Davis squeezed into the trunk of his SUV, Davis had the whole group laughing.

“It’s was just hilarious,” Simpson said with a chuckle as he remembered his friend fondly.

“But I wish I could play with him on the field one more time,” Simpson continued as his tone slowly changed and his voice briefly trailed off, “just to see him smile. I know how he was, and whoever got blessed to be around Lavel, they know how much of a great person he was and not just how great of an athlete and a football player he was.”

Peace and former offensive lineman Ryan Nelson had similar memories of Perry.

“D’Sean was my locker buddy for a while,” Nelson said. “He always had a great smile.”

Nelson said he was so proud of Perry’s determination to play, and was so thrilled Perry worked himself into a role on defense this season.

He tallied four tackles in a game against Old Dominion earlier this fall and had two against Pittsburgh last Saturday.

“We went against each other during practice,” Nelson said, “and I watched him come a long way and I was happy to see it, so I was devastated when I found out [Perry had been killed].”

Peace had a tight bond with Perry as well. In Peace’s GA role, he worked with edge defenders and built a strong relationship with Perry over a year and half through this past May when Peace decided to leave coaching. Peace said he and Perry still kept in touch.

“Excuse my language, but put all the football shit aside,” Peace said, “D’Sean was a great human being.

“I can’t tell you one negative thing about D’Sean Perry,” Peace said. “Like, in the year or so that I coached, I can’t tell you one time that he disrespected me. I can’t tell you one time that I told him to come [to the football facility] to do something extra and he didn’t. If he was available, he was in there.

“And it really hurts to think about that because the dude just wanted to play. It hurts to know that I probably could’ve taken him in even more than what I did. It hurts to know that I’m not going to be able to dap him up anymore. I still go to just about all the games and that hurts to know I’m not going to be able to dap him up. I teared up looking through the text messages, because I’m never going to say, ‘What’s up?’ to him anymore.”

Peace said he’s thought of Perry’s father, Sean Perry, because he knew how much D’Sean meant to his dad. And Peace, a young father himself, said since the Perry family resides in Florida, he understood why Sean would check in often about his son.

“And I don’t know if D’Sean’s dad will ever read this,” Peace said, “but his son was an amazing human being. He had a pure soul.”

Simpson said Perry was always up to dance in the locker room and have a good time with his teammates even though he was serious on the field.

“I just loved those guys,” Simpson said.

Added Nelson: “They were all great kids. They didn’t deserve this.”