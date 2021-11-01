Iñaki Montes-De La Torre upsets J.C. Aragone in Pro Challenger qualifying

A showdown between a pair of Wahoos highlighted the first day of the Boar’s Head Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger.
In a three-set singles qualifying match on Sunday, it was current Virginia player Iñaki Montes-De La Torre upsetting former Hoos star J.C. Aragone, 3-6, 6-1, 6-0.
Montes-De La Torre was playing as a tournament wild card. The sophomore from Spain was the 2019 Spanish Junior National Champion prior to making the All-ACC Second Team and All-ACC Academic Team last season.
Montes-De La Torre still needs one more win to advance into the main draw. He plays Tunisian Malek Jaziri on Monday afternoon.
Aragone, who won three straight NCAA team titles during his time at UVa, now turns his attention to doubles, where he’ll be teaming with Dennis Novikov against yet former Cavalier star, Treat Huey, and his partner, Frederik Nielsen.
In other singles qualifying action from the $50,000 USTA pro-circuit event, UVa senior Gianni Ross lost to Nick Chappell, 6-2, 6-4 and top-seeded Dennis Kudla downed Toby Alex Kodat, 6-2, 6-2.
Due to travel problems that several players in the field are currently experiencing, Monday’s slate of matches will be lighter than usual, with action getting underway at 10 a.m. The schedule is highlighted by Taro Daniel, the tournament’s No. 2 seed, taking on India’s Prajnesh Gunneswaran in an evening match.
The hardcourt matches, presented by Har-Tru and being played on the Boar’s Head’s indoor courts, are free and open to the public through Nov. 5. Matches taking place Nov. 6-7 will require a ticket that can be purchased for $15 here, with all proceeds benefiting Special Olympics.
All fans must show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test within seven days of the event prior to entering the facility. All attendees under the age of 12 are not required to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test result. Children under the age of 12 are required to wear a mask at all times, except when actively eating or drinking.
For the schedule of matches and all the latest news surrounding the tournament, visit the Boar’s Head Resort Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger Facebook page or follow on Twitter (@CMPChallenger).