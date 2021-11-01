Iñaki Montes-De La Torre upsets J.C. Aragone in Pro Challenger qualifying

A showdown between a pair of Wahoos highlighted the first day of the Boar’s Head Charlottesville Men’s Pro Challenger.

In a three-set singles qualifying match on Sunday, it was current Virginia player Iñaki Montes-De La Torre upsetting former Hoos star J.C. Aragone, 3-6, 6-1, 6-0.

Montes-De La Torre was playing as a tournament wild card. The sophomore from Spain was the 2019 Spanish Junior National Champion prior to making the All-ACC Second Team and All-ACC Academic Team last season.

Montes-De La Torre still needs one more win to advance into the main draw. He plays Tunisian Malek Jaziri on Monday afternoon.

Aragone, who won three straight NCAA team titles during his time at UVa, now turns his attention to doubles, where he’ll be teaming with Dennis Novikov against yet former Cavalier star, Treat Huey, and his partner, Frederik Nielsen.

In other singles qualifying action from the $50,000 USTA pro-circuit event, UVa senior Gianni Ross lost to Nick Chappell, 6-2, 6-4 and top-seeded Dennis Kudla downed Toby Alex Kodat, 6-2, 6-2.