Hunter runs for 213 yards as Liberty hammers BYU

LYNCHBURG — Dae Dae Hunter has repeatedly said he despises one defender bringing him down. The Liberty running back would rather have a host of defenders corral him than one single player taking him to the ground.

BYU found that out the hard way on a play that embodied how Saturday’s action unfolded.

Hunter slipped through an attempted ankle tackle around the line of scrimmage. He high-stepped through another diving attempt at midfield. The end zone was in sight, and so was a dominating triumph in the biggest home game in Flames’ history.

Hunter’s 80-yard touchdown run highlighted his 213-yard performance, Johnathan Bennett surgically picked apart the BYU secondary in his most complete performance, and Liberty thrilled the Williams Stadium record 24,012 fans in attendance with a 41-14 thrashing of the visiting Cougars.

It was easily the most complete performance for Liberty (7-1) this season and provided a marquee victory to a resume that already includes bowl eligibility.

The Flames used the blueprint delivered by Oregon, Notre Dame and Arkansas to methodically wear down the BYU defense. Liberty maintained possession for nearly 40 minutes and used Hunter’s legs and Bennett’s accurate throwing to sustain drives and finish with touchdowns.

Hunter’s 210-yard performance marked the first time a Liberty running back topped the 200-yard mark since Rashad Jennings totaled 220 yards in a road victory at Youngstown State on Sept. 27, 2008.

That win over the Penguins featured a game-winning field goal from Matt Blevins.

There were no heroics needed in this beatdown of the visiting Cougars (4-4), especially with the way Bennett played in a performance that was needed out of the fourth-year sophomore.

He looked calm and collected in the pocket by completing 24-of-29 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns and one interception.

Bennett did throw his seventh interception of the season that led to the Cougars taking a 14-3 lead, but he didn’t let the miscue define how the final 17-plus minutes of the opening half unfolded.

He completed 17 of 21 passes for 162 yards in the first half. He closed the half completing 10 of his final 11 passes and led three straight scoring drives that gave Liberty the halftime lead.

Bennett’s first-half touchdown pass went to Austin Henderson, who was left open in the back left-corner of the end zone for a 5-yard scoring strike with 5:06 left in the first half.

It was Henderson’s first touchdown in a Liberty uniform after he transferred from Minnesota this past offseason.

Liberty held possession for nearly 19 minutes in the first half thanks to an offense that converted on 5 of 6 third-down chances and scored on four of its five possessions.

Hunter slashed through the BYU defense for 79 yards in the first half, and Louis had the first of his two rushing touchdowns in the opening 30 minutes.

BYU’s offense was dynamic over the opening 15 minutes. The Cougars tallied 116 yards on 11 plays — 46 came on Puka Nacua’s 46-yard touchdown reception from Jaren Hall — and scored two touchdowns in a five-minute stretch to take an 11-point lead.

Hall completed 5 of 7 passes for 96 yards in the first quarter, which featured a second touchdown pass to Isaac Rex.

The BYU offense couldn’t sustain drives after the opening 15 minutes.

The Cougars barely cracked 100 yards over the final three quarters as Liberty’s vaunted defense made stops in the backfield, came up with takeaways and rattled Hall in the pocket.