How to watch the Virginia men’s basketball team’s season opener on FloHoops

The first step in watching FloHoops and UVa’s season opener is creating a FloSports account. This requires going to flosports.tv and selecting the FloHoops option. FloSports includes coverage of about 25 sports, ranging from swimming to lacrosse to competitive dance. UVa men’s basketball fans want to select the FloHoops option.

From there, users need to create a login using an email or Facebook account. Users then need to pay for their subscription before they can begin watching.

How does pricing work?

Users can select from two different pricing models.

First, FloSports offers a discounted annual rate. Fans can spend $12.50 per month each month for a year. This gives them access to FloHoops for the entire year and it will cost a total of $150.

The second pricing option is a $29.99 monthly rate.

While the first option may seem like the better deal, UVa fans who only want to watch the contest against Maine before canceling their FloSports subscription may want to go for the $29.99 monthly option.