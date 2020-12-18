How the Virginia football program made big strides in in-state recruiting

UVa also added two Charlottesville products.

Malachi Fields will play wide receiver for the Cavaliers, and Mendenhall believes he might be Virginia’s most underrated prospect in the 2021 class. Jonas Sanker is an athletic defensive back who flipped his commitment from Boston College to UVa. Both players have high ceilings.

Perhaps the most promising sign for Virginia fans is the coaching staff’s ability to gain commitments from across Virginia. UVa added two players from Charlottesville, a linebacker from Williamsburg, another linebacker from Roanoke and an offensive lineman who plays his high school football in Alexandria.

Aidan Ryan comes to UVa from Fredericksburg. He had his eye on UVa before the program’s increased success, but the victories and proven results from Mendenhall kept Virginia at the top of his list.

“Coach Mendenhall is a development coach,” Ryan said. “I’m able to see what he’s able to do with these young kids and just really make them the best men they can be; not just football players but the best in life so they’re ready to graduate college and get ready for the real world.”