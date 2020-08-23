How many fans will be able to attend 2020 Virginia football games?

As the clock hit zero and Virginia beat Virginia Tech 39-30 to break a 15-game losing streak to the Hokies, UVa faithful stormed the Scott Stadium field. Emotions were high in Charlottesville as the Cavaliers finally beat their bitter rival last fall.

Don’t expect thousands of fans rushing the field in celebration in 2020.

Both Virginia and Virginia Tech anticipate a limit of 1,000 fans per football game, according to current Virginia guidelines on large gatherings.

“That would probably be just the families of our players and the families of our coaches,” UVa head coach Bronco Mendenhall said. “That probably gets us to that number. And we’re a family first, last, always program so that would be in alignment.”

Mendenhall shared Friday that it’s likely UVa won’t find a replacement for VMI to open the season. That could lead to an opening week game against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg. The rivalry will be renewed less than a year after the Wahoos took down the Hokies in a thrilling matchup at Scott Stadium.

The heated rivalry will certainly be different in 2020.