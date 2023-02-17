His team enters Saturday having won six straight and eight of its last nine contests.

Pittsburgh is the Atlantic Coast Conference’s hottest team heading into the weekend, and trending increasingly more likely to be a guarantee for the NCAA Tournament come March, which wasn’t the case early in the campaign when the Panthers suffered lopsided non-league losses to West Virginia and Michigan.

But fifth-year coach Jeff Capel and his club engineered a turnaround.

An influx of transfers — headlined by forward Blake Hinson from Iowa State and veteran guard Nelly Cummings from Colgate — paired nicely with improving returners Jamarius Burton and Nike Sibande, allowing Pitt to overcome the absences of expected contributors John Hugley IV (mental health) and William Jeffers (injury). Hinson had a game-high 21 points in Pitt’s win over Boston College on Tuesday and his 15.9 points per game tops Pitt just ahead of Burton’s 15.7 points per game.

“What’s allowed this group to continue to get better and to grow is that they’re unbelievably together,” Capel said, “they truly care about each other, and everyone has been so focused and locked in on winning.

“The new guys that we have had come in,” he continued, “they’ve just tried to be really good teammates.”

With Pitt on the rise and only three weeks left until Selection Sunday, it’s an appropriate time to evaluate what ACC teams are guarantees for the NCAA Tournament, what teams are likely to get in and finally which ones are still on the bubble with work to do. Data for NET, Quad 1 and Quad 2 records as well as non-conference strength of schedule are through Friday morning.

Guarantees

VIRGINIA: Record: 20-4, 12-3 ACC; AP: 7, NET: 16; vs. Quad 1: 4-4; vs. Quad 2: 5-0; NCSOS: 106

Early-season wins in Las Vegas over Illinois and Baylor — a pair of Top 20 teams then — were strong résumé-building victories for the Cavaliers, especially considering Baylor remains in the AP Top 10 and Illinois is currently situated in the top half of the Big Ten standings. The Hoos have gotten better since, too, rattling off 12 victories in the ACC while displaying versatility in the ways in which they can win — or survive like they did on Wednesday at lowly Louisville.

Experienced guards Kihei Clark and Reece Beekman are experts in controlling the pace of play both offensively and defensively, and standout scoring efforts can come from Armaan Franklin or Jayden Gardner, too. Newcomers Ben Vander Plas, an Ohio grad transfer, and freshman Ryan Dunn are becoming more effective in coach Tony Bennett’s defense, also, which was evident while holding Duke star Kyle Filipowski scoreless in the Cavaliers’ win over the Blue Devils last Saturday.

“Because Filipowski can put it on the floor and shoot it,” Bennett said, “we thought Ryan would be an option. … I thought in the second half that he went and got some rebounds and really slid well and made some good plays.”

MIAMI: Record: 21-5, 12-4 ACC; AP: 15, NET: 30; vs. Quad 1: 6-4; vs. Quad 2: 3-0; NCSOS: 38

Miami features four scorers averaging more than 12 points per game — Isaiah Wong (16.2), Jordan Miller (14.7), Norchad Omier (14.1) and Nigel Pack (12.6) — and any of those four can lead the Hurricanes to victory on a given night like Miller did with 24 points in their win at North Carolina on Monday.

It’s been a great recipe for Miami, making the Hurricanes feel similarly to the group they had last year that reached the Elite Eight. Possessing a strong record, a key win over UVa — the ACC’s highest-ranked team in the polls and in NET — as well as non-conference victories over likely NCAA-bound Rutgers and Providence, the Hurricanes already have enough to merit a bid into the tournament.

Likely to get in

PITTSBURGH: Record: 19-7, 12-3 ACC; AP: RV; NET: 48; vs. Quad 1: 5-2; vs. Quad 2: 3-4; NCSOS: 226

Capel said he started to believe his squad “had something” when the Panthers won at Northwestern in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge in late November. Northwestern beat former No. 1 Purdue this past Sunday and the Wildcats are second in the Big Ten standings.

“That’s when I knew this is different, we have something here and we have to fight to protect it,” Capel said.

Additionally, Pitt continued to upgrade its tournament chances by notching home wins over UVa and Miami and recording a season-sweep of UNC. All signs point to Pitt making its first appearance in the Big Dance since 2016.

N.C. STATE: Record: 20-7, 10-6 ACC; AP: 23; NET: 38; vs. Quad 1: 3-5; vs. Quad 2: 3-2; NCSOS: 230

N.C. State doesn’t have the marquee win out of conference that most of its ACC counterparts do, but the Wolfpack have been good enough in the league with January victories over Miami and Duke. They’ve also won five of their last seven and have the second-best scoring offense in the ACC (78.6 points per game) only behind Miami.

Guards Terquavion Smith (18.3 points per game) and Jarkel Joiner (16.1) are two of the ACC’s top nine individual scorers, making the Wolfpack one of the toughest teams to defend. They still have in-state rivalry games remaining with UNC and Wake Forest at home and a trip to Duke, and all three of those opponents will need those games just as critically as the Wolfpack, giving them opportunity still to boost their ledger.

DUKE: Record: 18-8, 9-6 ACC; AP: NR; NET: 34; vs. Quad 1: 3-8; vs. Quad 2: 4-0; NCSOS: 35

Duke coach Jon Scheyer was frustrated by the Blue Devils narrowly missing an upset victory at UVa last Saturday, but his young squad bounced back to beat Notre Dame on Tuesday and is in position to make the tournament in his first season at the helm.

Duke minimized its turnovers, too, from 22 against the Cavaliers to just eight against the Irish, which was an aspect of the game Scheyer wanted cleaned up.

“It’s taking care of [the ball] and understanding the value of each possession anytime you play in February,” Scheyer said, “and going forward in March, it’s a possession-by-possession game.”

Filipowski returned to form also, with a game-best 22 points and six rebounds versus the Irish.

Though Duke didn’t get the win over UVa, its résumé doesn’t feature any bad losses and the Blue Devils can boast victories over nationally-ranked Xavier and Miami.

On the bubble

CLEMSON: Record: 19-7, 11-4 ACC; AP: NR; NET: 66; vs. Quad 1: 2-4; vs. Quad 2: 5-0; NCSOS: 223

For Clemson, the hang-up is inexcusable non-conference losses to South Carolina and Loyola-Chicago, which are respectively the SEC’s and the A-10’s lowest-rated teams in NET. The Gamecocks and Ramblers were a combined 18-33 this year entering Friday's games.

But coach Brad Brownell’s bunch won the first seven ACC games it played and has stayed in the top third of the league standings to give itself a chance to make the NCAA Tournament. Forward Hunter Tyson is playing at an all-conference level, averaging nearly a double-double with 15.3 points and 9.5 rebounds per game. Clemson’s win on Wednesday over Florida State halted a three-game losing streak.

WAKE FOREST: Record: 17-9, 9-6 ACC; AP: NR; NET: 75; vs. Quad 1: 1-6; vs. Quad 2: 4-1; NCSOS: 259

Earlier this week, Wake Forest assistant coach Brooks Savage pointed out exactly where the Demon Deacons stand.

“We know we’ve got some work to do,” Savage said, “and have a number of big games and opportunities coming up that we need to win.”

Wake has put together a nice season. Tyree Appleby is probably the favorite for ACC Player of the Year and head coach Steve Forbes — for the second straight season — assembled a strong mix of transfers and returners to be competitive. But there’s not overwhelming evidence the Demon Deacons have done enough yet to warrant a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

A victory at Wisconsin in November was impressive and so were ACC wins over UNC and Clemson, but Wake Forest whiffed on chances in close-margin losses to Pitt, N.C. State and Duke. The good news for Wake Forest is more noteworthy chances are on the way, beginning this weekend at Miami and on Wednesday at N.C. State.

“This is what we expected to do when we came here,” Savage said, “it’s to get this program back where it belongs in the national conversation and going to the NCAA tournament, and we’re close, but we’ve got to keep going.”

NORTH CAROLINA: Record: 16-10, 8-7 ACC; AP: NR; NET: 45; vs. Quad 1: 0-9; vs. Quad 2: 7-1; NCSOS: 7

The most simplistic way to evaluate North Carolina’s thinning chances to get back to March Madness after reaching the national championship game last season is to ask, who have the Tar Heels beaten this go-around?

The answer lacks quality in spite of no lack of opportunities.

UNC has the seventh best non-conference strength of schedule nationally, but its best win is either last Saturday’s victory in Chapel Hill over Clemson or neutral-site triumphs against Ohio State or Michigan — and none of those qualify as a Quad 1 win. The Tar Heels took now-No. 1 Alabama to four overtimes in November, but lost. Games against currently-ranked UVa, Indiana, Iowa State and Miami went the other way, too.

Coach Hubert Davis’ squad gets another crack at the Cavaliers later this month, after star forward Armando Bacot exited early in the first matchup with an injury. UNC closes out its regular-season slate at home against rival Duke, too. If the Tar Heels miss out on the NCAA Tournament, they’d be the first AP preseason No. 1 team do so since the event expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Long shots

VIRGINIA TECH AND SYRACUSE: It’s worth a mention that Virginia Tech (15-11, 5-10 ACC) and Syracuse (16-10, 9-6 ACC) would need miraculous finishes to improve its respective hopes for postseason opportunity. The Hokies suffered a head-scratching loss at Georgia Tech on Wednesday, and have now dropped games to ACC bottom-dwellers Georgia Tech and Boston College this season. Syracuse has played better in the league, but it’s hard to overlook bad losses to low mid-majors Colgate and Bryant.