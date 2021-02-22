How good is the Virginia men's basketball team? It's difficult to say.

Virginia opened ACC play with seven straight wins and looked like it might go wire-to-wire atop the conference’s basketball standings. Instead, back-to-back road losses to Florida State and Duke have left the Cavaliers facing a question: Just where do they rank in the league?

With COVID-19 impacting the league’s already unbalanced schedule, determining the ACC’s best team is as muddled a task as ever.

“I think we’re getting a feel for ourselves, but honestly, I don’t know if anybody can say, ‘I’ve got a great picture. This is who we are,’” said UVa coach Tony Bennett, whose team hosts North Carolina State on Wednesday night. “We don’t think we’re too good, but we believe when we play right, we can be good.”

At 15-5 overall and 11-3 in league play, UVa remains the ACC’s highest rated team in both the NET rankings and KenPom’s team rankings. The two straight losses dropped Virginia to No. 15 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, the second highest ranked team in the conference behind first-place Florida State.

When the NCAA men’s basketball committee released its initial seeding rankings, it had Virginia at No. 9, a three-seed and the highest rated team from the ACC. Since then, it beat North Carolina, got blown out at FSU and lost a one-point game at Duke on Saturday.