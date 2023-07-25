CHARLOTTE, N.C. — His offense averaged more snaps per game last fall than any other unit in the Big Ten.

Jeff Brohm, the former Purdue coach hired this past offseason to fill the same role at Louisville, likes to operate with pace.

“If you’re asking me if I felt [games] were too long or there were too many plays,” Brohm said Tuesday as he started to grin, “then, no I did not.”

He already has accepted he’ll have to adapt to college football’s new rule for 2023, in which the game clock will no longer be stopped following a first down except with less than two minutes to play in the second and fourth quarters.

The consensus among players and coaches in attendance at ACC Kickoff was that fewer stoppages means fewer plays in any single contest.

ACC supervisor of officials Al Riveron, an ex-NFL referee, estimated the rule would eliminate about seven to nine plays per game or anywhere from 80 to 100 plays over the course of a 12-game regular season. According to Riveron, the rule was enacted to enhance player safety, and that lessening the number of the snaps they take is one way to do so.

But, “it could be a very pivotal rule change in how you use the clock,” Georgia Tech coach Brent Key noted.

Said Miami center Matt Lee: “It does introduce the dynamic that if you do have a bigger lead and you can run the ball on a team and you want to take off eight or 10 minutes in one drive, it’ll make it easier. It’ll be interesting to see if coaches try to take advantage of that.”

The 6-foot-4, 295-pound Lee said as an offensive lineman he’d embrace the idea of run blocking repeatedly with an edge on the scoreboard in the second half in an effort to shorten the game and secure a victory.

“If you can run four-minute drill and turn it into an eight-minute drill and kill half of a quarter with 15 plays and 12 of them are run plays, then it would,” he said.

Syracuse linebacker Marlowe Wax said he believes the rule favors defenses, simply because offenses are going to have fewer chances to score.

“It’s changing the game a little bit, though,” Wax said, “and you’ve got to be ready for how offenses might approach it differently.”

Wax said he anticipates Syracuse allocating time toward learning the rule and practicing with the continuous clock after first downs throughout training camp in August. All four coaches in the Queen City on Tuesday — Brohm, Key, Orange headman Dino Babers and Miami big whistle Mario Cristobal — said they were planning to spend practice time on it.

“It is an adjustment,” said Brohm, whose Boilermakers last year averaged 74.9 plays per game, “and it is something that if you’re an offensive team that wants to get a lot of plays in, then the challenge is there.

“You’ve got to know when the clock is not going to stop,” he continued, “and if you want to get more plays in, then you’ve got to have another play ready. So, yes, I think you’ll see some teams want to play fast and that’ll be the time they play fast. We’re going to look at it as well.”

Cristobal said how the rule impacts strategy will vary week to week and it, “depends on what you’re playing with and playing against, right? Tempo versus huddle versus varied tempo.”

Brohm said he believes offenses seeking to play quickly are more likely to stay in the same personnel grouping to avoid running substitutions on and off the field — a logistical necessity that also takes time off the clock.

“I’m sure whatever their head personnel is, they’re going to stay in that on first down to have the opportunity to not use a lot of the clock,” Brohm said. “Then, you’ll see some teams that are defensive-minded that may utilize [the clock] even more. Then, in certain situations you may want that clock to run. So, I think it’s something you’ve got to be aware of and you’ve got to work on.”

Babers said no matter what the philosophy is for offenses, there’s more value in each possession now because of the rule.

“Less plays. Less time to score points,” Babers said. “Defenses will be getting better. Offenses will be more taxed. So, you have to be more detailed, and you have to make less mistakes.”

Key joked and said while he was sitting on the beach during his vacation earlier this summer, he was the lone beach-goer with a rulebook in hand.

“I’ve heard five to seven plays [less for] each team, which is kind of leads to one and a half, two possessions a game,” Key said. “I’ve seen sometimes three- or four-point differential, so you have to really factor all those things in when you are putting the plan together and you have to be able to go out and practice those things, because now, maybe, playing for field position versus a long kick or a field goal or going for two, it’s how it impacts all those situations in the game.”

Hurricanes signal-caller Tyler Van Dyke said it’ll be good for he and his peers in college to have the same clock rules as the NFL, so they can better prepare themselves for the pros.