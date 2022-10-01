Horton's brace propels Virginia men's soccer team past No. 10 Pittsburgh

The Virginia men's soccer team took down its second consecutive top 10 opponent on Friday night.

Led by a five-point night from forward Phil Horton (two goals, one assist), the Cavaliers earned a 3-1 victory over No. 10 Pittsburgh at Ambrose Urbanic Field.

The win was the third in a row for Virginia (7-3-0, 3-1 ACC), which was coming off a 1-0 road triumph over then-No. 3 Syracuse last week. The victory also moved Virginia into first place in the ACC Coastal Division.

“The past two results for this team have come against some of the best competition out there right now," Virginia coach George Gelnovatch said. "I am really proud of our guys and the way they continue to battle."

Horton needed less than a minute to get the Cavaliers on the scoreboard. Asparuh Slavov blasted a shot toward goal that bounced around the penalty area before falling to the foot of Horton, who blasted a shot into the back of the net with just 59 seconds off the clock.

With just under half an hour gone in the game, Pitt found the equalizer when Noel Valentin curled a shot into into the low corner.

Virginia regained the lead for good in the 61st minute, when Leo Afonso set up Reese Miller to score his first career goal and put the Cavaliers ahead 2-1. Horton added an insurance goal for UVa in the 73rd minute to provide the final margin.

Virginia will return home to Klöckner Stadium on Tuesday to take on No. 13 Denver. Kick is set for 6 p.m. Gelnovatch hopes his squad will continue building on its recent success.

“This has been a work in progress all season," Gelnovatch said, "and we are just looking to continue to get better every game.”