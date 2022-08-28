Hopkins' hat trick propel Virginia women's soccer team to win over Fairleigh Dickinson

Haley Hopkins netted a hat trick in the first 14 minutes of Sunday’s match to lead the Virginia women’s soccer team to a 5-0 victory over Fairleigh Dickinson at Klöckner Stadium.

Hopkins’ hat trick was the first for a UVa player since Diana Ordoñez accomplished the feat against Rice in the NCAA Tournament on May 5, 2021.

Hopkins scored her first goal of the match on a penalty kick in the sixth minute before connecting twice with teammate Alexa Spaanstra for two more goals over the next eight minutes.

The first of the two connections came in the ninth minute, when Spaanstra found Hopkins with a pass through the midfield while Hopkins was making a run on goal. Hopkins took the pass in stride and fired a shot across the face of the goal and in past the back post to give the Hoos (4-0-0) a 2-0 lead.

The second connection came in the 14th minute, when Spaanstra took a shot that was deflected to Hopkins, who put the rebound shot in the back in the net for the hat trick. Spaanstra’s two assists moved her to sixth all-time in career assists at Virginia with 31.

The Cavaliers’ fourth goal of the half came from Laney Rouse, who connected on a shot from just outside the box and put it in the upper 90 on the far side for her first collegiate goal.

Virginia’s fifth and final goal came in the 56th minute, when Lia Godfrey scored on a free kick from 25 yards out.

With junior defender Samar Guidry making her first appearance for the Hoos this season after playing with the U.S. U-20 Youth National Team at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup, the Cavaliers’ defense delivered its third straight clean sheet.

“We certainly started the game well and it was nice to see some goals go in,” Virginia coach Steve Swanson said, “but as the game wore on, we were not able to keep a consistently high tempo in terms of our ball movement, which led to transition moments for them (FDU). I do think there are some good takeaways from this game on both sides of the ball. We are obviously still growing as a team, so taking the lessons away from games like these are very important for our growth.”

The Cavaliers return to action on Thursday when they host JMU as part of a doubleheader with the UVa men’s team. Kick is set for 5 p.m. at Klöckner Stadium.