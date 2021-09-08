Hoos in the NFL: A roundup of former UVa players on 53-man NFL rosters

After spending 2020 with the Chicago Bears, Urban joins the Cowboys this season. The defensive lineman recorded 36 tackles and 2.5 sacks a season ago, playing in 16 games and starting eight contests.

He’ll certainly have a chance to earn playing time in Dallas.

Juan Thornhill, Chiefs

Andy Reid and company trust Thornhill. He’s played 32 games in two NFL seasons, recording four interceptions for one of the NFL’s best teams. There’s no reason to believe he won’t be an impact player at safety yet again this fall.

Bryce Perkins, Rams

The Rams kept Perkins on their 53-man roster, making him one of three quarterbacks on the roster. The starting job is clearly Matthew Stafford’s, but it says a lot about Perkins that the Rams wanted him on their 53-man roster.

Perkins performed well in the preseason, showing off his athleticism a few times. He even hurdled over a defender in one game, something UVa fans saw a few times during his collegiate playing days.

Bryce Hall, Jets