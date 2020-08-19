‘Hoos in the NBA: Joe Harris leaves the bubble, former Cavaliers winless in playoffs

The NBA playoffs are underway, and a handful of former Wahoos are competing on basketball’s largest stage.

Unfortunately for the former Virginia standouts, the NBA playoff bubble has not been kind.

Despite five players — Justin Anderson, Malcolm Brogdon, Devon Hall, Joe Harris and Mike Scott — all competing in the NBA playoffs, the five players have yet to be on the winning end of a playoff game.

There’s still plenty of time for the athletes to pick up wins and make a run in the playoffs, but it’s been a less-than-stellar start.

Brooklyn Nets, Justin Anderson and Joe Harris

The Nets feature two of the five Cavaliers competing in the NBA playoffs. Joe Harris earns plenty of minutes, while Justin Anderson occasionally sees time off the bench.

Brooklyn trails Toronto 2-0 after a pair of games, and the Nets frankly look overmatched. To make matters worse, Harris left the bubble after Wednesday’s loss. The team announced that the guard left the bubble for a non-medical personal matter.

“The status of his return will be updated as information becomes available,” the team said in a statement.