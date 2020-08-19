‘Hoos in the NBA: Joe Harris leaves the bubble, former Cavaliers winless in playoffs

The NBA playoffs are underway, and a handful of former Wahoos are competing on basketball’s largest stage.
Unfortunately for the former Virginia standouts, the NBA playoff bubble has not been kind.
Despite five players — Justin Anderson, Malcolm Brogdon, Devon Hall, Joe Harris and Mike Scott — all competing in the NBA playoffs, the five players have yet to be on the winning end of a playoff game.
There’s still plenty of time for the athletes to pick up wins and make a run in the playoffs, but it’s been a less-than-stellar start.
Brooklyn Nets, Justin Anderson and Joe Harris
The Nets feature two of the five Cavaliers competing in the NBA playoffs. Joe Harris earns plenty of minutes, while Justin Anderson occasionally sees time off the bench.
Brooklyn trails Toronto 2-0 after a pair of games, and the Nets frankly look overmatched. To make matters worse, Harris left the bubble after Wednesday’s loss. The team announced that the guard left the bubble for a non-medical personal matter.
“The status of his return will be updated as information becomes available,” the team said in a statement.
Harris finished Game 2 against the Raptors with 14 points on 4-of-9 shooting. He also added a career-high 15 rebounds. Harris played 39 of the game’s 48 minutes. In Game 1, he finished with 19 points and six rebounds. Without Harris, beating Toronto becomes even more challenging.
Anderson played four minutes in Game 1, scoring three points. Harris’ absence — assuming Harris misses time — could open up an opportunity for Anderson to see more minutes.
Indiana Pacers, Malcolm Brogdon
Indiana fell to Miami 113-101 in Game 1. The Pacers trailed by just one entering the fourth quarter, but they couldn’t keep pace over the final 15 minutes. Victor Oladipo left the game after playing just minutes with an eye injury. He’s questionable for Game 2.
“I just want him to be healthy, honestly,” Brogdon said after the game. “Forget about basketball. I just want him to be able to have vision out of that eye and be OK.”
Adding Oladipo would help Brogdon and company tremendously the rest of the series. Brogdon finished Tuesday’s loss with 22 points and 10 assists, despite shooting 6-of-18 from the floor. Teammate T.J. Warren also added 22 points.
Despite a decent performance from Brogdon, the Pacers were outmatched by Jimmy Butler and the Heat. Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo were both effective scorers and passers Tuesday, giving Miami a few consistent offensive weapons.
Both teams are evenly matched on paper, so if the Pacers return Oladipo, there’s a good chance the Pacers can keep the series competitive in the remaining contests.
Oklahoma City Thunder, Devon Hall
Hall’s Thunder fell 123-108 to Houston on Tuesday. Hall didn’t play any minutes in the loss.
Prior to the playoff defeat, however, Hall played nearly 25 minutes in the team’s regular-season finale. He scored a career-high 12 points. It marked the first time Hall reached double-figure scoring in his NBA career.
The guard also reached a career-high of four assists and three steals. Hall knocked down three of his six 3-point shots in a good showing.
Philadelphia 76ers, Mike Scott
Scott, a bench player for the 76ers, played just two minutes in a Game 1 loss. The 76ers fell again in Game 2, and Scott played four minutes. He finished with six points, going a perfect 4-of-4 from the free-throw line.
Unfortunately for Scott, Philadelphia couldn’t keep the game close. The 76ers lost 128-101 to fall behind 2-0 in the series.
With Ben Simmons sidelined Philadelphia finds itself in a massive hole against a well-coached and talented Boston squad. It’ll take an impressive effort for the 76ers to fight back and make the series competitive.
