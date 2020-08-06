Hoos in the NBA: Brogdon leads Pacers to fast start in Orlando bubble

There were doubts about the NBA’s ability to compete safely this summer.
Through a few weeks in the league’s Orlando bubble, play has resumed and the latest results reveal no positive COVID-19 cases.
By all accounts, the restart has gone well.
Safe play leaves on-the-court storylines to develop. Among those varying storylines are a handful of former Wahoos competing in the playoff chase. When the playoffs begin, several former UVa players will take the court in hopes of winning an NBA title.
Let’s check out where the former Cavaliers stand after a few games in the NBA bubble.
Malcolm Brogdon
The most notable former Virginia player in the bubble scored 20 points in Indiana’s first game in Orlando. He added 12 points in the second game before dropping 25 points against Phoenix in a loss Thursday.
He’s been solid for a team preparing for a postseason run.
The Pacers are 3-1 since the restart.
Joe Harris and Justin Anderson
Brooklyn shocked the NBA world Tuesday, beating the Milwaukee Bucks despite missing most of its core. The already depleted roster also played without Caris LeVert and former Wahoo Joe Harris, who sat out with back and hamstring tightness. Given the team’s playoff standing, those games off were for rest more than anything else.
Without its key contributors, Brooklyn still pulled the massive upset. The Nets were 19-point underdogs, but they won 119-116 in a game that featured 108 combined 3-point attempts.
While Harris sat, former Cavalier Justin Anderson dropped 11 points in 15 minutes. He nailed three shots from beyond the arc and threw down a left-handed slam over likely league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Anderson scored six points Wednesday in a 149-115 loss to the Boston Celtics.
Harris, despite sitting out against Milwaukee, has looked good in the NBA’s restart. He scored 14 points in an opening loss to Orlando before a 27-point outburst in an important win over the Wizards.
Even in the lopsided defeat to Boston, Harris performed adequately. He added 14 points, six rebounds and a pair of steals in the loss. Brooklyn’s roster is without most of its key stars, putting pressure on Harris to perform at a high level.
Mike Scott
Scott has yet to take the court during the restart due to right knee soreness. He took shots pregame Wednesday, which may be a sign that he’s ready to return to the court soon for the Philadelphia 76ers.
Since the restart, Philadelphia is 2-1 with its only loss coming to Brogdon and the Pacers. The 76ers are firmly in playoff position and would like Scott available off the bench down the stretch.
The youngsters
Ty Jerome, Kyle Guy and Devon Hall are all on NBA rosters, and Hall played two minutes in Thursday’s game between the Thunder and Lakers. Hall played in garbage time for Oklahoma City in its 105-86 win.
Jerome logged one minute in the Suns’ win over Indiana on Thursday. The Suns are making a charge at the playoffs, sitting at 4-0 since the NBA’s restart.
With the majority of the players in the bubble remaining healthy, the three young stars aren’t likely to play meaningful minutes in close games. All three guys are bench players and unlikely to crack the rotation in close games, but they may see additional minutes in blowouts.
De’Andre Hunter and the Atlanta Hawks were not included in the NBA bubble due to being well out of playoff contention.
WNBA
In the WNBA bubble, Jocelyn Willoughby continues playing meaningful minutes. Unfortunately, the New York Liberty is struggling mightily without Sabrina Ionescu, who suffered an ankle injury.
New York is 0-5 to start the 22-game season.
Willoughby has performed well through five games. She’s averaged a shade below 20 minutes per game, scoring six points per contest and adding 2.8 rebounds and a steal each game. She’s shooting 50% from 3-point range to begin her WNBA career.
New York was expected to be among the worst teams in the league this season, so the record isn’t much of a surprise. For Willoughby, her first season will likely offer a chance to learn what it takes to compete as a professional. In future seasons, she’ll be part of a young nucleus hoping to contend for titles.
