Hoos in the NBA: Brogdon leads Pacers to fast start in Orlando bubble

Without its key contributors, Brooklyn still pulled the massive upset. The Nets were 19-point underdogs, but they won 119-116 in a game that featured 108 combined 3-point attempts.

While Harris sat, former Cavalier Justin Anderson dropped 11 points in 15 minutes. He nailed three shots from beyond the arc and threw down a left-handed slam over likely league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Anderson scored six points Wednesday in a 149-115 loss to the Boston Celtics.

Harris, despite sitting out against Milwaukee, has looked good in the NBA’s restart. He scored 14 points in an opening loss to Orlando before a 27-point outburst in an important win over the Wizards.

Even in the lopsided defeat to Boston, Harris performed adequately. He added 14 points, six rebounds and a pair of steals in the loss. Brooklyn’s roster is without most of its key stars, putting pressure on Harris to perform at a high level.

Mike Scott

Scott has yet to take the court during the restart due to right knee soreness. He took shots pregame Wednesday, which may be a sign that he’s ready to return to the court soon for the Philadelphia 76ers.