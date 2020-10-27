Home sweet home? Virginia adjusts to new Scott Stadium environment

The bench helps add the energy missing with thousands of fans at home instead of inside the venue.

“I think I’ve always preached football is football at the end of the day,” junior running back Wayne Taulapapa said. “What excites me more is my brothers on the sideline, that fourth side that is really important to us every time we play, every time we get on the field.”

Mendenhall echoes the statements of Taulapapa.

Scott Stadium developed into a place where UVa expected to win while feeding off a rowdy crowd. That’s not the same this year and some responsibility falls on the fourth side to help make up for that.

The Cavaliers hope an energetic fourth side can lead to improved play. UVa enters Saturday’s night game against North Carolina on a four-game losing streak. Taking care of business at home is critical for the Cavaliers to salvage any chance at finishing the fall with a winning record.

“We still value being at home,” Mendenhall said. “We love being at home. We love being in our own stadium. But to say it's the same, I don't think that's fair because it's really not. We miss the support, right, and so we're really focusing on the fourth side which is our own players, because we know there's another fourth side supporting from afar, but we're really trying to help that become our advantage as well.”

