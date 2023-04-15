The rain falling from the sky didn’t matter. Neither did the defense on the other side.

Virginia running back Mike Hollins was determined to cross the goal line.

“Mike and I had a conversation on the practice field the other day,” Cavaliers coach Tony Elliott said, “and it was about, obviously, that Mike is carrying a lot and he wants to do everything he can to do things the right way.”

Hollins’ 1-yard touchdown plunge was the most significant moment on Saturday during the Cavaliers’ Blue-White spring game, marking a new pinnacle in his remarkable recovery from the gunshot wounds he suffered during the tragic shooting that took the life of three teammates this past November.

When Hollins emerged from the soggy grass in the end zone, he dashed straight for the back line, where UVa had painted the last names of those three fallen Cavaliers — Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler and D’Sean Perry. Hollins, then, took a knee and placed the football on his best friend Perry’s name and pounded the ground twice before being greeted with a hug from his younger, kid brother Deuce, who was on the field watching from behind the line of scrimmage with Elliott.

Deuce spent the past week in Charlottesville with Hollins and the Hoos.

“When I saw that we got down there [near the end zone] a couple of times,” Elliott said, “I called Deuce over because there’s not going to be very many other times when he has the chance to see his brother score from that vantage point. … And you wanted Mike to be able to experience that moment with Deuce.”

About Hollins honoring Perry after the score, too, Elliott said: “Then, he shared a moment with his brother that he knew was with him in spirit today.”

The rest of the Blue-team offense chased Hollins to celebrate afterward, and the entire group of Cavaliers — even those on the White-team sideline — couldn’t help but feel excited for the running back.

“It’s amazing,” UVa quarterback Tony Muskett said. “I’m not a doctor or nurse or anything like that, but I don’t know how his recovery has been that quick. It’s tremendous and a credit to him because he’s one of the hardest working people you’ll ever meet in your life.”

Hollins’ touchdown put Blue ahead 13-7 with 4:53 to play in the second quarter in a spirited back-and-forth contest that White ended up pulling away late to win 34-19.

In the final minute, reserve safety John Hurley’s 97-yard interception return sealed the victory for White.

To open the second half, Muskett led a scoring drive that was capped with running back Jack Griese’s first of two rushing touchdowns to catapult in front of Blue. Griese scored his first one from eight yards out and then his second came on a 35-yard sprint on the first play of the fourth quarter to give White the lead again.

Griese tallied 90 yards on 12 carries as the game’s top rusher.

Hollins racked up 40 yards on 11 carries in the scrimmage, and was one of a few steady performers on offense during the contest.

Muskett was another, wasting little time before showing off his strong arm – the one UVa coaches had raved about over the last five weeks – to the Scott Stadium crowd.

On his first series and fourth throw, Muskett launched a long pass with pristine placement to wide receiver JR Wilson for a 63-yard score. Wilson was streaking down the seam past the secondary and Muskett connected with him in stride. Muskett’s touchdown throw pushed White in front, 7-3, with 7:11 to play in the first quarter to bring the Wahoo faithful to their feet.

“We’ve definitely been taking a lot of [deep] shots in practice,” Wilson said. “Coming from last year, we didn’t have as many shots. But this year, that’s all we’ve been doing so I feel like the offense is really evolving.”

Muskett threw four straight passes to start the game and his 17-yard pass to Northwestern transfer Malik Washington receiver preceded the scoring toss to Wilson.

Wilson was the leading receiver with four catches for 87 yards and the touchdown. Muskett finished 11-of-14 for 149 passing yards and the score. He also ran four times for 28 yards.

“His spring has been really, really good,” Cavaliers offensive coordinator Des Kitchings said about Muskett. “… He’s been very, very accurate with the football in spring practice and had really good command of the offense, and today he made some plays for us.”

On defense, second-year linebackers Trey McDonald led Blue with 10 tackles and Stevie Bracey paced White with eight.

Saturday was an enjoyable return to Scott Stadium for the Cavaliers, according to McDonald.

“A lot of us were sad, a lot of us were down,” McDonald said of the tragedy the Hoos are still dealing with. “But we rallied together and it felt great to have your brothers next to you the whole time. It brought us closer as a team.”