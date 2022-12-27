Holiday Classic roundup: Western Albemarle boys top Stafford

Joshua Sime scored 19 points and grabbed five rebounds to lead the Western Albemarle boys basketball team to a 64-55 victory over Stafford on Tuesday in the Daily Progress Holiday Classic quarterfinals at Albemarle High School.

Sime was one of three players to finish in double figures for the Warriors (6-0). James Dahl and Wes Gobble both scored 14 points in the victory. Dahl also pulled down four rebounds, while Gobble went a perfect 8 for 8 from the free-throw line.

Elliot Kessler chipped in eight points and five rebounds for Western, which advances to take on West Potomac in the semifinals on Wednesday at Charlottesville High School at 2:30 p.m.

Syilayr Atkinson scored 19 points to lead Stafford, which will take on Smithfield on the consolation round on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at CHS.

Albemarle 60, William Fleming 47

La’mari Parler narrowly missed recording double-double, finishing with 17 points and nine rebounds in the Patriots’ victory in the opening round of the Daily Progress Holiday Classic.

Christian Humes added 13 points and four assists, Carter Wesson tallied 12 points and six rebounds and Ben Wesson finished with 12 points and four steals for Albemarle, which will take on Riverside in the semifinals on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. at Charlottesville High School.

Jamaal Chrisp scored 17 points to lead William Fleming, which will face Charlottesville in the consolation bracket on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. Jaron Walker added 12 points for the Colonels

West Potomac 69, Smithfield 53

Savion Gowder scored 22 points, including eight in the fourth quarter, to lead the Wolverines to a convincing victory in the opening round of the Daily Progress Holiday Classic at Albemarle High School.

BJ Nkrumah added 12 points for West Potomac, which saw 10 different players score in Tuesday’s win.

After building a six-point lead by the end of the first quarter, the Wolverines took command in the second, outscoring the Packers 17-7 in the stanza to take a 32-16 lead into halftime. West Potomac advances to take on Western Albemarle in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Sekou Frye scored 13 points to lead Smithfield, which will take on Stafford in the consolation round on Wednesday.

Riverside 73, Charlottesville 68 (OT)

The Black Knights rallied from an eight-point deficit at the start of the fourth quarter to force overtime, but the Rams prevailed in the extra session to advance to the Daily Progress Holiday Classic semifinals.

Jaden Frazier finished with 20 points, three rebounds, one assist, three steals and two blocks to lead Riverside, which will face Albemarle in the semifinals on Wednesday.

Tai Schaefer registered a double-double, finishing with 13 points and 16 rebounds, while Connor Stredrick chipped in 12 points, four rebounds, five assists and four steals for the Rams.

Aidan Yates poured in 33 points to lead Charlottesville, which will take on William Fleming in the consolation round on Wednesday. The junior hit seven 3-pointers and went 8 for 9 from the free-throw line. Marjaylen Jackson also scored in double figures for CHS, finishing 15 points, including five in the overtime period.

GIRLS Charlottesville 50, Mills Godwin 42

Rayquel Allen scored 18 points to lead the Black Knights to a victory in the opening round of the Daily Progress Holiday Classic. Allen scored 14 of her 18 points in the first half to help CHS build a 31-15 lead at intermission.

Avery Stavitski added 11 points, while Kayla Drumheller chipped in nine for the Black Knights, who will take on Jefferson District rival Western Albemarle in the semifinals on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. at Monticello High School.

Lakelyn Bostian scored 14 points to lead Mills Godwin, which will face Mathews in the consolation bracket on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. at Monticello. Isabella Ross added 11 points in the loss.

Western Albemarle 52, Mathews 6

The Warriors did not allow a single point in the first quarter and limited the Mustangs to just two made field goals in the entire game en route to a dominating victory.

Ava Ewen scored 17 points to lead Western, which had four players score more points than Mathews did as a team. Emma Schmitz scored 10 points to give the Warriors two players in double figures, while Caroline Centofante and Ava Nauman chipped in eight points and seven points, respectively.