Holiday Classic roundup: Covenant tops Charlottesville in third-place game

The Covenant girls basketball team closed out its run in the Daily Progress Holiday Classic on a high note Thursday with a 47-38 win over Charlottesville in the third-place game at Albemarle High School.

The Eagles, who reached the championship game of last season's Holiday Classic, went 2-1 in this year's event, earning wins over Albemarle and Charlottesville.

Mills Godwin 39, Albemarle 27

The Eagles held Patriots to just two points in both the second and third quarters in route to a 12-point victory in the Daily Progress Holiday Classic fifth-place game at Monticello High School.

Reagan Nemeyer scored 11 points to lead Mills Godwin, while Lakelyn Bostian added 10. Kaley Maynard and Lauren Grady each scored eight points for Albemarle, which hosts Goochland on Tuesday.

Mathews 38, Monticello 35 (OT)

Mathews rallied from a 12-point deficit at the beginning of the fourth quarter to knock off Monticello in overtime in the seventh-place game of the Daily Progress Holiday Classic.

Mathews, which had failed to score in double figures as a team in each of its first two Holiday Classic games, scored 18 points in the fourth quarter of Thursday's game to force overtime, then outscored Monticello 6-3 in the extra session to head home with a victory.

Reese Brock scored 19 points, including 15 in the fourth quarter, to lead Mathews. Dylan Wood scored eight points for Monticello, which returns to action on Tuesday at Orange County.

Boys

Smithfield 59, Charlottesville 56

Sean Brown scored 17 points to lead the Packers to a close win over the Black Knights in the seventh-place game of the Daily Progress Holiday Classic at Monticello High School. Jayden Wiggins added 12 points and Sekou Frye chipped in 11 for Smithfield.

Aidan Yates led Charlottesville with 16 points. Angus Munro (14 points) and Luka Matic (12) also scored in double figures for the Black Knights, who return to action on Tuesday at home against Fluvanna County.

West Potomac 71, Riverside 46

Savion Gowder scored 16 points and BJ Nkrumah added 15 as the Wolverines rolled past the Rams in the Holiday Classic third-place game at Albemarle High School. Chris Morrison finished with 11 points, while Dominic Cianciolo tallied 10 to give West Potomac four players in double figures.

William Fleming 60, Stafford 46

Jaron Walker scored 17 points to lead the Colonels to a victory in the fifth-place game of the Daily Progress Holiday Classic at Monticello High School. Jaylon Walton added nine points and Louis English chipped in seven for William Fleming. Jamison Noll scored 16 points, including 14 in the fourth quarter, to lead Stafford.