Holiday Classic roundup: Albemarle girls edge Monticello in consolation bracket

Sophie Lynn scored 16 points, including five in the fourth quarter, to lead the Albemarle girls basketball team to a 53-45 victory over Monticello on Wednesday in the consolation bracket of the Daily Progress Holiday Classic at Monticello High School.

The freshman hit three 3-pointers and sank 5 of 6 free throws as the Patriots advanced to Thursday's fifth-place game against Mills Godwin at 2:15 p.m. at Monticello High School.

Lauren Grady scored 14 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, to give AHS two players in double figures, while Riley Maynard sank two three pointers and finished with eight points for the Patriots.

Dylan Wood scored 21 points to lead Monticello, which will take on Mathews in the seventh-place game on Thursday at 10:45 a.m. at Monticello High School.

Mills Godwin 51, Mathews 7

Kensey Foster and Kylee Carroll scored 10 points each to lead the Eagles to a convincing victory.

Carroll sank two 3-pointers in the first quarter and Foster also connected on a shot from beyond the arc as Mills Godwin took a 13-4 lead into the second quarter.

The Eagles held Mathews scoreless in the second stanza, while the offense got points from six different players as Mills Godwin took a commanding 30-4 lead into halftime. The offensive struggles continued for the Mustangs in the second half. Mathews managed to score only three points after halftime as the Eagles steadily pulled away.

Mills Godwin will play Albemarle in the Holiday Classic fifth-place game on Thursday at 2:15 p.m., while Mathews will take on Monticello in the seventh-place game at 10:45 a.m. Thursday. Both games will take place at Monticello High School.

BOYS

William Fleming 53, Charlottesville 48

The Colonels outscored the Black Knights 18-11 in the fourth quarter to pick up a win in the consolation bracket of the Daily Progress Holiday Classic.

William Fleming got off to a slow start, scoring only five first-quarter points, and trailed Charlottesville at the end of each of the first three quarters before surging ahead in the fourth.

Jaron Walker scored 20 points to lead the Colonels, who will take on Stafford in the fifth-place game on Thursday at 12:30 p.m. at Monticello High School. Jaylen Walton added 17 points in the winning effort.

Aidan Yates finished with 16 points for Charlottesville, which will take on Smithfield in the seventh-place game at 9 a.m. Thursday at Monticello High School. Luka Matic added 12 points, while Keyshawn Hill chipped in 10 points for the Black Knights.

Stafford 69, Smithfield 65

The Indians held off a fourth-quarter surge from the Packers to pick up a win in the consolation round of the Daily Progress Holiday Classic. Smithfield trailed 51-39 at the end of the third quarter, but outscored Stafford 26-18 in the fourth to make things interesting late.

Stafford had five players score in double figures, lead by Jackson Wallace and Tyler Turner, who scored 14 points each. Syilayr Atkinson added 12 points, while JaSante Thomas and Sean Hopkins tallied 11 points each for the Indians.

Eugene Hendrix, Jr. scored 18 points to lead Smithfield.