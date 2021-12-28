Holiday Classic roundup: Albemarle edges Riverside

La’mari Parler scored 19 points to lead the Albemarle boys basketball team to a 73-67 win over Riverside on Tuesday in their opening game in the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic.

Jason Breen added 17 points, seven rebounds and three steals, while Carter Wesson chipped in 16 points, five rebounds and four assists to give the Patriots three players in double figures.

Christian Humes finished with eight points, four rebounds and three assists for Albemarle, which takes on Broad Run on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m. at Charlottesville High School.

Albemarle 44, Deep Run 38: Amaya Pendelton scored 14 points and Emma Bingler added 10 to lead the Albemarle girls basketball team to a win over Deep Run in the opening round of The Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic on Tuesday at Charlottesville High School.

Kaley Maynard finished with eight points, and Maggie Lynn chipped in six points for the Patriots, who will face Jefferson District foe Louisa County in the tournament semifinals on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m. at Western Albemarle High School.

Ann Duncan scored 11 points to lead Deep Run, which will take on Charlottesville in the consolation round at 12:45 p.m. on Wednesday at Western Albemarle.