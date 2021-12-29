Holiday Classic roundup: Albemarle boys roll past Broad Run

Carter Wesson scored 18 points to lead the Albemarle boys basketball team to an impressive 65-40 win over Broad Run on Wednesday in the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic at Charlottesville High School.

Amaje Parker added 12 points, while La’mari Parler chipped in 10 points to give the Patriots (7-1) three players in double figures. Parler also had four assists and five steals in the victory. Ben Wesson came close to giving Albemarle four double-figure scorers, finishing with nine points, while Christian Humes tallied eight points and five rebounds in the win.

The Patriots improved to 2-0 in this year's Holiday Classic, which is using a round-robin format for the boys event. Albemarle opened the Holiday Classic with a 73-67 win over Riverside on Tuesday.

Albemarle wraps up play in the Holiday Classic on Thursday with a matchup with former Commonwealth District rival Stafford at 11 a.m. at Western Albemarle High School.