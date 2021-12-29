Holiday Classic roundup: Albemarle boys roll past Broad Run

Carter Wesson scored 18 points to lead the Albemarle boys basketball team to an impressive 65-40 win over Broad Run on Wednesday in the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic at Charlottesville High School.
Amaje Parker added 12 points, while La’mari Parler chipped in 10 points to give the Patriots (7-1) three players in double figures. Parler also had four assists and five steals in the victory. Ben Wesson came close to giving Albemarle four double-figure scorers, finishing with nine points, while Christian Humes tallied eight points and five rebounds in the win.
The Patriots improved to 2-0 in this year's Holiday Classic, which is using a round-robin format for the boys event. Albemarle opened the Holiday Classic with a 73-67 win over Riverside on Tuesday.
Albemarle wraps up play in the Holiday Classic on Thursday with a matchup with former Commonwealth District rival Stafford at 11 a.m. at Western Albemarle High School.
Riverside 61, Western Albemarle 54: Cameron Koscinski scored 22 points and Jamie Ntiamoah added 16 points to lead Riverside to a win over Western Albemarle on Day 2 of the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic on Wednesday. The Rams, who bounced back from their loss to Albemarle in their first game of the Holiday Classic, improved to 6-4 with the win. Western Albemarle, which defeated Stafford in its Holiday Classic opener, fell to 7-1 with the loss. Isaac Sumpter and Lucas Farmer both finished with 13 points to lead the Warriors. Farmer also pulled down four rebounds for Western. Alex Keeton chipped in 10 points, two assists and two steals for the Warriors, who close out the Holiday Classic with a home matchup with Broad Run on Thursday at 12:45 p.m.
Girls
Charlottesville 53, Deep Run 41: Lakia Thompson tallied a triple-double to lead the Black Knights to a win in the consolation round of the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic on Wednesday. Thompson finished with 14 points, 13 rebounds and 10 steals for Charlottesville, which bounced back from its first-round loss to Louisa County. Vanessa Antwi also had a big game for the Black Knights, finishing with 17 points. Rayquel Allen added nine points for Charlottesville, which faces Jefferson District rival Monticello in the fifth-place game on Thursday at 12:45 p.m. at Monticello High School.
Monticello 37, Western Albemarle 36: Dylan Wood scored the game-winning shot at the buzzer to lift the Mustangs to a thrilling win over their Jefferson District rivals in the consolation round of the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic on Wednesday. Wood finished with six points for Monticello, which was led by Samantha Shifflett's 11 points. Kayleigh Long scored a game-high 17 points to lead Western Albemarle, which will take on Deep Run in the seventh-place game on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Monticello High School. Monticello will face Charlottesville in the fifth-place game at 12:45 p.m.