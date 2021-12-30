Holiday Classic roundup: Albemarle boys beat Stafford to finish 3-0

The Albemarle boys basketball team completed an unbeaten run through the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic with a 53-42 win over Stafford on Thursday at Western Albemarle High School.
The Patriots finished 3-0 in the Holiday Classic — which used a round-robin format for the boys event this season — earning wins over Stafford, Broad Run (65-40) and Riverside (73-67).
Jason Breen led the way in Thursday's victory, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. La’mari Parler added 12 points and four rebounds, while Carter Wesson flirted with a double-double, tallying 10 points and eight rebounds to go along with three assists. Amaje Parker chipped in nine points for the Patriots, who were the only boys team to go unbeaten in this year's Holiday Classic.
Wesson earned Holiday Classic MVP honors, while Breen and Parler were both named to the all-tournament team. Jaden Shelton received Holiday Classic all-academic honors.
Albemarle returns to action on Tuesday when it hosts Orange County at 7:30 p.m.
Girls
Harrisonburg 49, Albemarle 44: The Blue Streaks rallied from a 12-point halftime deficit to defeat the Patriots in the third-place game of the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic on Thursday at Monticello High School. After trimming the lead to five after three quarters, Harrisonburg took command in the fourth quarter, outscoring Albemarle 21-11 in the final eight minutes to earn the victory. Amaya Pendleton scored 14 points to lead Albemarle. Emma Bingler and Riley Maynard added 10 points each for the Patriots, who travel to Orange County on Tuesday.
Charlottesville 70, Monticello 54: Rayquel Allen scored 22 points to lead the Black Knights past the Mustangs in the fifth-place game of the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic on Thursday. Lakia Thompson had a double-double, finishing with 16 points and 13 rebounds, while Vanessa Antwi added nine points for Charlottesville. Makiaya Brown chipped in seven points in the victory. CHS (7-1) next travels to Louisa on Tuesday.
Western Albemarle 35, Deep Run 33 (OT): The Warriors closed out play in the Holiday Classic with a hard-fought win over the Wildcats in the seventh-place game at Monticello High School. Western started fast, jumping out to a 16-4 lead in the first quarter. But Deep Run steadily chipped away at the lead for the rest of the game. After trailing 20-9 at halftime, the Wildcats outscored the Warriors 19-8 in the second half to tie the game and force overtime, but Western outscored Deep Run 7-5 in the extra session to pick up the win. Kayleigh Long scored 15 points to lead the Warriors, who host Goochland on Tuesday.