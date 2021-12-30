Holiday Classic roundup: Albemarle boys beat Stafford to finish 3-0

The Albemarle boys basketball team completed an unbeaten run through the Daily Progress Holiday Hoops Classic with a 53-42 win over Stafford on Thursday at Western Albemarle High School.

The Patriots finished 3-0 in the Holiday Classic — which used a round-robin format for the boys event this season — earning wins over Stafford, Broad Run (65-40) and Riverside (73-67).

Jason Breen led the way in Thursday's victory, finishing with 14 points, six rebounds and two steals. La’mari Parler added 12 points and four rebounds, while Carter Wesson flirted with a double-double, tallying 10 points and eight rebounds to go along with three assists. Amaje Parker chipped in nine points for the Patriots, who were the only boys team to go unbeaten in this year's Holiday Classic.

Wesson earned Holiday Classic MVP honors, while Breen and Parler were both named to the all-tournament team. Jaden Shelton received Holiday Classic all-academic honors.

Albemarle returns to action on Tuesday when it hosts Orange County at 7:30 p.m.

Girls