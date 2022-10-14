Hiter scores four touchdowns in Louisa's win over Western Albemarle

MINERAL — It’s been quite a week for Louisa County running back Savion Hiter.

On Thursday, the freshman standout picked up his first collegiate offer from University of Maryland coach Mike Locksley.

Hiter celebrated the accomplishment Friday night with a four-touchdown performance to lead the Lions to a 56-0 victory over Western Albemarle at Mark L. Fischer Field in Mineral.

“It felt great to get that first offer,” Hiter said. “It felt like world was spinning around me.”

The Jungle was indeed Hiter’s oyster Friday night as he showcased his entire repertoire in the victory. The freshman opened the scoring on the first drive with a seven-yard run to give Louisa County (8-0, 5-0) the early lead.

He followed that up with a nine-yard run later in the first quarter for his second touchdown of the game to extend the lead to 14-0.

On the third drive, Hiter displayed his breakaway speed as he raced 42 yards to paydirt for a 21-0 LCHS advantage.

“I always have to rely on [my offensive line] and follow my blockers,” Hiter said. “I love my linemen and I’ve always got to hit that hole. I’ve got to rely on my vision and always follow my blockers.”

Not to be outdone, fellow freshman Dyzier Carter showcased his talent on both sides of the ball to extend the Lions' lead to 35-0 at intermission.

The freshman hauled in a nine-yard touchdown strike from quarterback Landon Wilson to give Louisa a 28-0 lead with less than eight minutes left in the first half.

He followed that up with a touchdown on the defensive side of the ball as he picked off Western Albemarle (3-4, 2-2) quarterback Nathan Simon and returned it 70 yards for a touchdown and a 35-0 lead.

The Warriors tried get things going in the final minute of the half as they moved the ball to the Louisa County 30 with 2 seconds left. On the final play of the half, Simon rolled to his right and tried to find Jaden Steppe in the end zone, but Hiter made a great leaping catch for the interception to seal an impressive first half.

Defensive lineman Elijah Brooks, Qwenton Spellman and the rest of the Louisa County defense were all over the field making plays and did a great job of shutting down Western Albemarle’s potent power ground attack.

“Our defense is a get-after-it defense,” Brooks said. “We’ve got high intensity and we love to get turnovers. If they don’t have the ball, then they can’t win, so that’s what our defensive [coach’s] preach, and that’s why we get after it.”

Hiter capped his career night with a seven-yard touchdown run on the first drive of the third quarter to put the game out of reach.

Austin Talley tacked on a 25-yard scoring run and Lawton Rowan added a four-yard plunge in the fourth to cap the scoring for the Lions.

Friday’s win marked the sixth straight win for Louisa County over Western Albemarle and put them a game ahead of Albemarle in the Jefferson District standings.

The Lions and Patriots are set to meet Oct. 28 in Mineral in a game that could have district title implications.

Brooks said his team will be ready.

“Every week we’ve got another opponent, so these next two weeks we have to really study our opponents,” Brooks said. “Albemarle, they’re a good team, but these next two weeks we’re going to put the pedal to the medal. No breaks, no nothing. Every day, we’re going to tighten [things] up and we’re going to get after it.”​