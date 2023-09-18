The Nelson County High School football team continued its unbeaten start to the season with a 49-6 blowout win over Cumberland on Friday.

Four days after scoring 30 unanswered points to take down Prince Edward, the Governors scored on five of their first six possessions to put up their highest offensive output of the season. Nelson (4-0) is off to its best start since 1988, when the team won its first six games of the season.

The Governors now turns its attention to Dogwood District play, beginning a home matchup with Chatham this upcoming Friday.

Buckingham County 43, Fluvanna County 20: The Knights' running game was firing on all cylinders as they picked up their third straight win and handed the Flucos their first loss of the season. Jayden Maxey scored a pair of early touchdownS and Amare Gough scored on a long touchdown run to help Buckingham (3-1) build a 30-12 halftime lead. The Flucos (2-1) will look to get back on track on Thursday when they host Charlottesville in their Jefferson District opener.

Orange County 38, Harrisonburg 0: The Hornets defense delivered their second consecutive shutout and Orange County rolled to its third straight win. After dropping its season opener to Courtland, the Hornets (3-1) have reeled off impressive wins over Culpeper, Goochland and Harrisonburg. In those three victories, Orange has outscored its opponents by a combined margin of 76-8. The Hornets will look to keep the momentum going on Friday when they play host to Albemarle.

Blue Ridge 49, Fishburne 12: The Barons (3-0) trailed 12-7 early in the second quarter, but were dominant from there, outscoring the Caissons 42-0 the rest of the way en route to a road victory in Waynesboro. Blue Ridge has a bye this week before hosting North Cross on Sept. 29.

Spotswood 38, Charlottesville 6: Parker Constable scored a pair of rushing touchdowns to lead the Trailblazers to a home win over the Black Knights. Spotswood (3-1) jumped out to a 17-0 lead in the first quarter and continued to extend its advantage from there, taking a 38-0 lead into the fourth quarter. Bishop Paige scored the lone touchdown of the game for Charlottesville (0-3), which committed three turnovers in the game. The Black Knights travel to Fluvanna on Thursday for their Jefferson District opener.

Virginia Episcopal 24, Covenant 14: The Eagles were held to their lowest offensive output of the season in a road loss to the Bishops. Covenant (2-2) entered Saturday's game averaging 44 points per game but were held to 14 by the Bishops (3-0), who have been stout defensively this season. In three games this season, VES has only surrendered 26 total points. Covenant will look to get back on track this upcoming Friday, when it hosts Christchurch at 4:30 p.m.

Georgetown Prep 28, Woodberry Forest 25 (OT): The Tigers (0-3) kept things close but could not come home with their first win of the season against the Little Hoyas (3-0). Woodberry Forest will return to action on Saturday when it plays host to Landon (Bethesda, Md.).