Friday's scores
Alleghany 34, Fort Defiance 6
Altavista 67, Prince Edward County 8
Amherst County 26, GW-Danville 20
Arcadia 49, Charles City County High School 6
Armstrong 21, Petersburg 8
Atlantic Shores Christian 49, Roanoke Catholic 6
Atlee 42, Deep Run 35
Bassett 34, Patrick County 10
Bath County 52, Page County 38
Brentsville 41, James Wood 7
Brookville 46, Halifax County 20
Brunswick Academy 55, The Covenant School 26
Buckingham County 22, Madison County 7
C. H. Flowers, Md. 41, Norcom 0
Central of Lunenburg 41, William Campbell 34
Chatham 30, Tunstall 6
Chilhowie 56, J.I. Burton 20
Christiansburg 45, Abingdon 7
Churchland 26, Smithfield 0
Clarke County 34, King William 6
Dematha, Md. 48, St. Michael Catholic 7
Eastside 38, Hurley 32, OT
Fork Union Prep 26, St. John Paul the Great 24, 4OT
Fort Chiswell 20, Floyd County 12
Gainesville 27, Gar-Field 20
Gate City 24, Middlesboro, Ky. 18
Glen Allen 10, Massaponax 7
Glenvar 63, Liberty-Bedford 0
Graham 42, Galax 13
Greensville County 50, Nottoway 44
Gretna 27, Martinsville 9
Highland Springs 41, Manchester 35
Honaker 60, Castlewood 8
Indian River 53, Lakeland 0
James River 34, Randolph-Henry 16
Jefferson Forest 27, Staunton River 15
Lee High 41, Thomas Walker 7
Liberty-Bealeton 38, Fauquier 6
Lord Botetourt 83, Blacksburg 6
Louisa 30, Courtland 27
Luray 28, Buffalo Gap 22
Magna Vista 53, Dan River 6
Marion 27, Central - Wise 12
Martinsburg, W.Va. 41, Stone Bridge 7
Maury 34, Wise, Md. 14
Millbrook 44, Warren County 12
Montcalm, W.Va. 54, Twin Valley 0
Monticello 27, Waynesboro 17
Mt. Carmel, Md. 22, Bishop Ireton 16, OT
Musselman, W.Va. 22, Loudoun Valley 15, OT
Narrows 31, Holston 30
Nelson County 27, Mountain View 6
Northside 30, Cave Spring 27
Northumberland 63, Middlesex 13
Oxon Hill, Md. 0, Potomac School 0
Parry McCluer 44, Cumberland 8
Patrick Henry 31, E.C. Glass 21
Patrick Henry 37, Lebanon 24
Phoebus 16, Oscar Smith 2
Portsmouth Christian 14, Isle of Wight Academy 11
Radford 35, Giles 0
Ridgeview 56, Grundy 7
Riverbend 44, Forest Park 15
Rock Ridge 39, Brunswick, Md. 0
Rural Retreat 40, Eastern Montgomery 0
Rustburg 22, Appomattox 7
Rye Cove 42, Northwood 0
Salem 48, Franklin County 7
Smith Mountain Lake Christian def. Bland County, forfeit
Southampton Academy 42, Rappahannock County 40
Spotswood 52, Western Albemarle 14
St. Annes-Belfield 64, Hargrave Military 14
St. Christopher's 16, Lafayette 14
St. Stephens-St. Agnes 31, Bishop O'Connell 14
Staunton 42, Rockbridge County 0
Turner Ashby 26, Wilson Memorial 0
Twin Springs 42, Unaka, Tenn. 0
Union 41, Richlands 0
Virginia High 13, John Battle 6
Warwick 42, Bethel 0
William Byrd 47, Hidden Valley 7
William Fleming 15, Albemarle 9
William Monroe 61, Manassas Park 0
Woodstock Central 40, East Rockingham 14