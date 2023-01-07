Orange County outlasts James Monroe in Play For Preemies Showcase

The James Monroe and Orange County girls basketball teams came into their matchup in Saturday's Play For Preemies Showcase at Western Albemarle High School in need of a win.

The Yellow Jackets (3-6) entered the game on a four-game losing streak, while the Hornets were looking to rebound from Friday night's loss to Louisa County and to stay above .500.

It was a close game all the way through the final buzzer, but in the end, Orange County (7-5) prevailed, 56-51. The desire for a win was evident in Hornets head coach Corey Edmonds, who was extremely animated on the sideline, yelling out plays and encouraging his team.

“We handled some adversity," Edmonds said. "We knew James Monroe was going to be tough. I’m familiar with the program because I used to coach there and those girls are going to continue to come in and just get after it. There were times when things didn’t go our way, whether it was foul calls or if we are missing shots but we hung in there and we had a tough game last night against Louisa and it was a tough loss so we came in here today and I told them, 'Hey we gotta play, those girls ain’t gonna quit.' We did deal with adversity, we missed shots and got in foul trouble but I’m really pleased that we stuck with it and that we could come out of here with a win.

"I’m proud of these girls.”

The Hornets' win wouldn’t have been possible without clutch play from Olivia Sciabbarrasi. The senior came into the game late in the third quarter and proceeded to calmly score 11 points to help Orange close out the game.

Another player that delivered for the Hornets was Witt Tibbs, who was constantly moving off the ball and fought for every point. The freshman helped the Hornets gain momentum in the first half by converting two and-ones on back-to-back possessions. She finished the game with 12 points.

“I just knew I wanted to be here today," Tibbs said, "and we didn’t give up and I like that we didn’t give up.”

Junior Alexia Robinson led James Monroe with her effortless floaters and relentless hustle, finishing the game with 19 points.

Playing in a game that helped raise money for the UVa Children’s Hospital in Charlottesville and Carilion Clinic Children’s Hospital in Roanoke, sportsmanship was high during Saturday's matchup, even as it came down to the wire.

Players on both teams helped each other up and congratulated one another when they made a good play. At one point, an Orange County player lost her shoe and played the whole possession without it, and when the play was over a James Monroe player brought her back her shoe and they shared a laugh.

Orange County plays its next game on Tuesday at Albemarle High School and they will be hoping to move to 8-5. James Monroe will looking to snap its five-game losing streak at home against Brooke Point on Monday.