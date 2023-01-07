Monacan defeats William Monroe in Play For Preemies Showcase

Monacan and William Monroe both cruised into Saturday’s Play for Preemies Showcase at Western Albemarle High School looking to extend their winning streaks.

The Chiefs (8-4) came into the game on the heels of beating their last two opponents by a margin of 11 or more points, while the Greene Dragons (8-2) entered having won five straight games and the Daily Progress Holiday Classic championship.

Monacan was ready to play from the first whistle, taking the lead and never letting go, maintaining a double-digit advantage for the majority of the game en route to a 57-39 victory.

“I think we did a good job of pushing the tempo, that was our goal from the start,” said Monacan coach Leslie Bacile, who made frequent substitutions in order to keep the players on the court fresh. “It’s that we knew we had to run and keep going, because if we were to slow down that’s when we struggle to score a little bit. So if we can keep the pressure and the full-court press defensively, as well as pushing the tempo on offense, we know we have a lot of depth that can help us succeed.”

Senior Caitlyn Rodriguez played a vital role in the Chiefs’ victory. She was a force in the paint on offense and on defense, she snatched every rebound that came her way. She also blocked several shots, including two in the first quarter.

“I would say our intensity and us building each other up especially when things didn’t go our way, we have to keep each other up,” said Rodriguez when asked what she thought gave her team the edge over William Monroe.

Lila Donnelly and Amirah Washington also played key roles in Monacan’s victory. Donnelly was able to knock down 3-pointers with ease and finished with 13 points.

Washington also shot well and used her strength in the paint, drawing foul after foul, which quickly got her team into the bonus. She finished with 13 points. MacKenzie Swayne added 10 points and seven rebounds in the win for Monacan.

Senior Ella Weaver was a bright spot for William Monroe. The Buffalo signee was under the hoop on every play, whether it was to score, get a rebound or make a clutch block. She finished the game with 15 points.

Monacan will return to action on Tuesday against Huguenot at home. William Monroe plays again Wednesday at Goochland.