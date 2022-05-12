STAB girls lacrosse team wins conference title

It’s been six years since St. Anne’s-Belfield’s girls lacrosse team had celebrated at League of Independent Schools conference title.

That streak ended Thursday afternoon in Charlottesville as the Saints rallied from a two-goal deficit with nine minutes left in the game to secure a 10-8 victory over Collegiate School of Richmond in Charlottesville.

Martha Oakey, the LIS Player of the Year, scored a hat trick and Addi Foster added a goal and two helpers, including the game-winner with 3:15 left to secure the win.

“It was a slow start,” Oakey said. “We were forcing passes a little bit and not finishing our shots, but we took a few timeouts and we came together as a team and decided that the most important thing was taking care of the ball and taking care of each other, and that’s what we ended up doing.”

STAB (20-2) swept the regular season series with Collegiate, including a 10-8 victory in Richmond two weeks ago.

The Cougars used that performance as motivation and took the game right at the Saints as they opened they raced out to an early 3-0 lead.

Heidi Albrecht scored a pair of goals in the first three minutes and Daisey Storey added another marker from behind the net to take a 3-0 lead 19:28 left.

After struggling on the draw in the opening minutes, Coach Carrington King moved Oakey to the spot and she helped sway the momentum in her favor by giving her team possession.

Tilly Matheson converted a penalty opportunity to get the Saints on the board. Oakey followed with a pair of goals, including a rocket shot that picked the top corner to tie the game at 3-3 with 16:26 left.

Following a turnover, STAB took its first lead thanks to some precision passing that resulted in Raleigh Foster’s goal for a 4-0 lead with 14:11 left.

Collegiate (12-8) responded with two goals of its own, including a score from Celie Shelld on a restart to take a 5-5 lead with 10:08 left. STAB regained momentum just before halftime as Oakey netted her third of the first half while the Saints were down a man to even the score heading into intermission.

In the second half, the back-and-forth game continued as both teams traded shots at a frantic pace.

Following a lengthy offensive possession, Storey tallied her second of the game with a rocket shot between STAB goalkeeper Hadley Booth’s legs to take a 6-5 lead with19:38 left.

Lee Kestner scored her first of the game off a restart to knot the game at 6-6 with 14:50.

Booth made a pair of big saves to keeper her team in the game with 14:50 left before Reynolds Hester found Amani Kimbal-McKanish in front to restore Collegiate’s 7-6 lead.

Nearly 90 seconds later, McKenna Bourdman found space on the right wing and ripped a shot in the back of the net to give the Cougars an 8-7 lead with under eight minutes to play.

That’s when Addi Foster took over.

The UVa commit found her sister Raleigh in front to pull her team within 8-7 with 5:37 left. Nearly two minutes later, Matheson scored on a well-executed pick-and-roll from Addi Foster to tie the game at 8-8 with 3:45 left.

“At halftime, we talked about playing less frantic,” Foster said. “We were going a little crazy, so we needed to just calm down. It all started with Martha on the draw controls, just getting the ball right to me and getting s the ball. We just started playing smarter and more together and that really helped.”

Following a timeout, Addi Foster called her own number and scored on a nice pick-and-roll play to give her team a 9-8 lead with 3:15 left.

The Saints clamped down defensively in the final minutes, as Oakey intercepted a pass inside the penalty area to clear the ball with 1:20 left.

Lelie King then capped the victory with her second goal of the game with 56.5 seconds left to secure the team’s first LIS title since 2016.

“It’s incredible,” Oakey said. “Our whole team, our goalie Hadley Booth, our midfielder, Tilly and Addi, they all played amazing. We’re just so happy to get this for our coach, Coach Carrington [King]. We’re just ecstatic right now.”​

