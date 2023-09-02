STANARDSVILLE — Head coach Mitchell Morris liked what he saw when he walked onto the practice field at William Monroe High School on Monday.

A few days removed from a tough season-opening road loss at Monticello, his players started a new week with energy, enthusiasm and a renewed focus on improving.

"The kids were fired up," Morris said. "On Monday, our energy was great. They were like 'Coach, we got it. There's things we've got to work on.' They were ready to get after it this week and it showed tonight."

Indeed it did.

The Greene Dragons' Wing-T offense was firing on all cylinders, while the defense delivered a shutout performance in a 61-0 win over Manassas Park on Friday night at Martin Mooney field.

"All week we were preaching 'We've got to move on,' and there's a reason why [the Monticello loss] happened to our team, and we don't know what that reason is now, but looking forward, that is going to prepare us for something else," Morris said. "I think our kids to a great job of taking what we needed to take from that loss and applying it to this week to get a win."

William Monroe (1-1) set the tone early.

After forcing a Manassas Park punt on the opening drive of the game, the Greene Dragons needed only two plays to get into the end zone. Jackson Wood capped the quick drive with a short touchdown run to give Monroe a 7-0 lead with 9:29 to go in the second quarter.

After forcing another Cougars punt on the ensuing drive, D'markus Prittchet doubled the Dragons' lead with a short touchdown run with 5:50 to go in the first quarter, then Wood found the end zone for the second time to push the advantage to 21-0 heading into the second quarter.

William Monroe quarterback Davien Griffieth showed off his big-play capability in the second quarter using both his arm and his legs. Early in the stanza, he cut through the Manassas Park defense for a long touchdown run, then on the following drive, he connected with Sam Wattier on a long touchdown pass to give the Dragons a 34-0 lead.

Wood, who was coming off a 135-yard rushing game against Monticello, capped his big first half with his third rushing touchdown of the night, this one from 42 yards out, to push the Dragons' advantage to 41-0.

"Jack Wood is a huge part of our locker room," Morris said. "He's worked incredibly hard in the offseason; that goes without saying. He's the guy that's pulling other teammates to the weight room to work out. At practice, he's the guy getting people amped up. He's a tremendous leader for us and as great of a player that he is on the field, he's an even better person off the field."

Preston Hollingsworth-Rush became the fourth different Greene Dragon to score a rushing touchdown when he found a seam down the right side and took it to the house to make it 48-0 with 4:19 to go in the first half.

The Dragons continued to run the ball effectively in the second half, getting another rushing touchdown from Hollingsworth-Rush and a fourth-quarter score from freshman Fernando Calix. Morris said the success his team is having on the ground this season comes in part from a strong offseason in the weight room.

"It's our second year in the Wing-T, and the first year, from a physicality standpoint, we weren't there, so it's nice to see that some guys developed in the offeseason, so we can stay a little bit more base and stay within our buck sweep series and belly and stuff like that," Morris said. "Our running game I've been very pleased with."

With the game well in hand in the second half, William Monroe's reserve players got some valuable playing time and experience. The defensive players rose to the occasion late in the third quarter, stopping Manassas Park on fourth and goal from inside the 5-yard line to help preserve the shutout.

"It's cool that [the reserve players] are able to get into those fourth down situations at the goal line on a Friday night," Morris said. "That's a learning experience and we try to look at everything, good or bad, as an opportunity to grow."

Morris hopes that growth continues this upcoming Friday when the Greene Dragons travel across the mountain to take on Luray. The Bulldogs (1-1) will have some momentum after earning an overtime win over Buffalo Gap on Friday night.

"Luray is a well-coached team. They are very physical," Morris said. "It's going to be a fun matchup for sure."