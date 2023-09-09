Mother Nature foiled any comeback hopes the St. Anne's-Belfield football team had on Friday night.

The Saints fell 19-10 to Fredericksburg Christian after the game was called with 5:09 to play due to lightning. The Eagles were in the red zone threatening to extend their lead when play was halted.

STAB (1-1) built an early 10-0 lead thanks to a field goal and a first quarter touchdown catch from Austin Williford, but were held scoreless for the remainder of the game.

Fredericksburg Christian (3-0) trimmed the lead to seven with a field goal in the first quarter, then tied things up on a short touchdown run from Christian Ray. The Eagles added a field goal in the second quarter to take a 13-10 lead into the break.

Fredericksburg Christian made it a two-possession game in the second half when Bishop Heard-Samuels made a nice grab on a quick pass and took it the distance. That would be the final points of the game.

STAB will look to bounce back on Thursday when it travels to Fork Union.

Fluvanna County 38, Chancellor 33: The Flucos burned the midnight oil, literally, in Friday's home win over the Chargers. William Lambert and Richard Price each scored first-half touchdowns for the Flucos, who trailed 19-14 at the break.

The game went into a lengthy weather delay in the second half and did not resume until almost 11 p.m. Fluvanna got things after the break, outscoring Chancellor 24-14 in the second half to pick up the win.

The Flucos will look to remain unbeaten when it hosts Buckingham County on Friday.

Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 49, Albemarle 6: Notre Dame commit Bodie Kahoun had a 27-yard fumble recovery touchdown as Patrick Henry marched past Albemarle at home.

Joe Beasley completed 7 of 15 passes for 86 yards, threw a pair of touchdowns and added 42 rushing yards for Patrick Henry (3-0), while Chuck Webb earned a pair of rushing scores and Marcel Murray ran for 87 yards on just six carries and tallied one TD.

Zahir Wolfe scored the lone touchdown of the game for Albemarle (0-3), which opens Jefferson District play on Friday at Orange County.

Turner Ashby 55, Monticello 27: The Knights continued their strong start and handed the Mustangs their first loss of the season in Bridgewater.

Monticello (2-1), which won its first two games of the season by rallying from double-digit deficits, fell behind 34-7 in the second quarter, but as they did in the previous two games, the Mustangs battled back. Tre Early returned a kickoff 84 yards for a touchdown, then he scored again on a three-yard touchdown run with 1:13 to go in the second quarter to pull the Mustangs to within two scores.

But the rally ended there. Beau Baylor scored a TD for Turner Ashby just before halftime to make it a 41-20 game and the Knights took care of business from there.

Monticello has a bye next week before traveling to Goochland on Sept. 22.

Benedictine 42, Woodberry Forest 13: Cadets quarterback Cody Shelton threw four touchdown passes and ran for another score, tight end Luca Puccinelli caught a pair of TDs, and Benedictine moved to 2-0 with a resounding victory in its home opener against the Tigers (0-2).

Shelton completed 7 of 15 attempts for 70 yards while rushing 10 times for 109 yards. Benedictine rushed 33 times for 243 yards and a score collectively, with 11 first downs on the ground.

Shelton connected with Puccinelli twice on TDs of 5 and 15 yards, and added a 13-yard touchdown to senior receiver and VCU baseball recruit Riley Roarty as the home team built a 21-0 lead in the first quarter and coasted from there.

Junior back Ryker Cook carried in from 4 yards out in the second period, and Shelton found junior receiver Roddrey McWilliams for a 9-yard score to make it 35-0 Cadets at halftime. Shelton added an 8-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Savion Hiter scored two touchdowns for Woodberry Forest, which travels to Georgetown Prep on Friday.

William Monroe 21, Luray 19: Davien Griffieth secured the game-sealing interception with less than a minute to go to give the Greene Dragons their second straight victory.

Griffieth also scored a first-half touchdown for William Monroe (2-1). Jackson Wood scored on a 10-yard touchdown run to give the Dragons a 14-7 lead in the second half. Luray answered with a touchdown but missed the ensuing PAT.

After another William Monroe touchdown, the Bulldogs answered again, but their game-tying two-point conversion attempt was stopped. After getting a fourth-down stop, Luray had one final chance on offense but Griffieth closed the door with his interception.

No. 5 Trinity Episcopal 42, Fork Union 0: In a game that was called off at halftime due to inclement weather, Titans quarterback Taegan Logan and his receiving corps put on a clinic, completing 14 of 16 pass attempts for 257 yards and six touchdowns to lead Trinity (1-1) to victory in its home opener.

Davion Brown hauled in four passes for 83 yards and a touchdown. Brennan Ridley caught six balls for 84 yards and a pair of TDs. James Woodward had two receptions for 31 yards and a score. And Deuce Edwards caught two passes, both touchdowns, for 31 yards. Woodward added six carries for 84 yards.

Covenant 41, Broadwater Academy 6: The Eagles bounced back from last week's loss to Brunswick Academy with a convincing road win. Covenant (2-1) racked up 272 rushing yards and scored five rushing touchdowns in the victory.

Jonathan Newton did a little bit of everything for the Eagles. He rushed for 224 yards and four TDs on just nine carries on offense, returned a punt 85 yards for a touchdown on special teams and recorded three tackles and three pass deflections on defense.

Covenant hits the road against next Saturday when it travels to Lynchburg to face Virginia Episcopal.

Blue Ridge 82, Hargrave 25: The Barons scored 41 points in the first quarter and kept on scoring in a dominant win over the Tigers. Blue Ridge (2-0) has scored 130 points in its two games this season. The Barons head over the mountain to Waynesboro this upcoming Friday to take on Fishburne Military School.

Orange County at Goochland: The Hornets held a 14-0 lead over the Bulldogs when the game was suspended with 3:03 remaining in the third quarter due to inclement weather. Bubba Wells and Jeremiah Wharton scored touchdowns for Orange before the game was suspended. The game will resume on Monday at 6 p.m.

Nelson County at Prince Edward: The Eagles held an 8-0 lead when the game was suspended due to inclement weather. The game will be completed on Monday at 6 p.m.