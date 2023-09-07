Central Virginia’s high school football teams are starting to figure out where they stand heading into the third week of the regular season.

Several area programs are feeling good after impressive starts, while others are looking for answers after some early season struggles. Each team will find out a little more about their identity when they take the field this weekend.

Three local teams — Madison County, Charlottesville and Western Albemarle — have byes this week but there are still 12 games on the area docket.

Here’s a look at each game on this week’s schedule.

Woodberry Forest at Benedictine

When: 4 p.m. Friday

The skinny: The Tigers (0-1) look to bounce back from last week’s 53-13 loss to Flint Hill in their season opener. Quarterback Mark Wamhoff, a Covenant transfer, had a passing touchdown as well as one rushing score in his Woodberry debut, but the Tigers’ offense was limited to 181 yards by the Huskies and was held scoreless over the final three quarters of the game. Woodberry will take on a Benedictine team that rolled to a 31-13 win over Western Branch, a VHSL Class 6 public school team, in its season opener.

Chancellor at Fluvanna County

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The skinny: The Flucos (1-0) are coming off a bye week after earning a thrilling 28-27 road win over Broadway in their season opener on Aug. 25. New Fluvanna head coach Mitchell Pace said he wants to “make Friday nights at Phil Browning Stadium the place to be.” He gets his first chance on Friday, when his Flucos host a Chancellor team that is off to an 0-2 start and has been outscored by a combined margin of 96-0 in its losses to Riverbend and Stafford.

Orange County at Goochland

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The skinny: After notching their first win of the season at Culpeper last Thursday, the Hornets (1-1) hit the road again this week to take on the Bulldogs in their Jefferson District opener. Running back Christian Simpson scored two touchdowns for the Hornets in their win over the Blue Devils. Orange faces a Goochland team that is off to an 0-2 start and has managed to score just seven points in two games. The Bulldogs suffered a 41-0 loss to Collegiate, a private school team, last week.

Louisa County at Massaponax

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The skinny: After opening the season with back-to-back home games, the Lions (2-0) hit the road for the first time this season to take on Massaponax. Louisa’s potent rushing attack was limited to 65 yards by Courtland in last week’s win, but the Lions got 180 passing yards and two touchdown passes from freshman quarterback Jahiem Jackson. Massaponax (1-1) is coming off a tough 10-7 loss to Glen Allen last week. Both teams have a lot of new faces this season, and Friday’s matchup will provide a strong litmus test ahead of district play.

Albemarle at Patrick Henry (Roanoke)

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The skinny: The Patriots will look to break through their early season offensive struggles when they travel to Roanoke to take on Patrick Henry. Albemarle (0-2) has scored just 16 points total in its first two games and has not scored an offensive touchdown this season. The Patriots’ two touchdowns have come on a kickoff return from Noah Grevious against Heritage and an interception return from William Barber against William Fleming. Albemarle will face a Patrick Henry team that is 2-0 and has scored 89 points in its two wins this season.

Monticello at Turner Ashby

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The skinny: The Mustangs (2-0) have been the comeback kings so far this season. Monticello trailed by double digits in the second half of both of its first two games but managed to storm back and win both, defeating William Monroe at home in the season opener and Waynesboro on the road last week. The Mustangs will face a tough challenge when they head over the mountain the second Friday in a row to take on Turner Ashby, which is off to a 2-0 start and rolled to a 26-0 win over Wilson Memorial last week.

Nelson County at Prince Edward

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The skinny: The Governors (2-0) are off to their best start since 2007 after opening the season with a pair of home wins. After kicking off the season with a 28-14 victory over Randolph-Henry in the Week 1, Nelson cruised to a 27-6 triumph over Mountain View (Quicksburg) last week. This week, the Governors head to Farmville to take on Prince Edward, which fell to 0-2 after last week’s 67-8 loss to Altavista. If Nelson wins Friday night, it would improve to 3-0 for the first time since 1988, when the Governors started the season 6-0.

William Monroe at Luray

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The skinny: The Greene Dragons’ Wing-T offense was humming in last week’s 61-0 win over Manassas Park. William Monroe (1-1) had five different players score a rushing touchdown against the Cougars, including quarterback Davien Griffieth, who also had a long touchdown pass to Sam Wattier. The Dragons hope to continue that success against Luray (1-1), which earned a hard-fought overtime win over Buffalo Gap last week.

Fredericksburg Christian at STAB

When: 7 p.m. Friday

The skinny: The Saints (1-0) were dominant in their season-opening 65-14 win over Hargrave Military Academy. STAB racked up 408 yards of total offense in a perfectly balanced effort (204 passing yards, 204 rushing yards). Six different players scored a touchdown in the win, led by Hudson Toll and Cameron Williford, who had two rushing scores each. Sam Goodwin, who finished with 106 rushing yards on 12 carries, also had a rushing touchdown, while Chance Mallory, Austin Williford and Ryan Steeper each snagged a receiving touchdown. The competition level will go up this week when Fredericksburg Christian comes to Charlottesville. The Eagles (2-0) have won their first two games convincingly, outscoring their opponents by a combined 50 points.

Fork Union at Trinity Episcopal

When: 1 p.m. Saturday

The skinny: The Blue Devils kicked off the Eddie Hansome era with a hard-fought 26-24 win over St. John Paul the Great last week. Emerson Smith scored a touchdown with 2:14 to go to push Fork Union’s lead to 26-16. The Wolves answered with a touchdown and two-point conversion to pull with two with just over a minute to go, but the Blue Devils were able to hang on from there. Now, Fork Union makes the trip to Richmond to face Trinity Episcopal (0-1), which suffered a 34-6 loss to Archbishop Hoban in its season opener.

Covenant at Broadwater Academy

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

The skinny: After opening the season with back-to-back home games, the Eagles (1-1) make the long trip to the Eastern Shore to face Broadwater Academy. Both teams are looking to rebound from losses in Week 2. Covenant suffered a 55-26 setback to Brunswick Academy, while Broadwater Academy (1-1) fell 50-12 to Christchurch. Jonathan Newton has had a strong start to the season for Covenant, racking up 234 yards and six touchdowns in the opening two games of the season.

Hargrave at Blue Ridge

When: 2 p.m. Saturday

The skinny: This matchup in St. George features two teams currently on opposite trajectories. The Barons (1-0) are feeling good after their 48-0 road win over Nansemond-Suffolk, while Hargrave (1-1) is looking to find its footing following a 65-14 road loss to St. Anne’s-Belfield. The Tigers will be making the long bus ride from Chatham to Central Virginia for the second consecutive week.