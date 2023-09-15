The St. Anne’s-Belfield passing game was firing on all cylinders, and the Saints’ defense was opportunistic, snagging several turnovers in a 35-7 road win over Fork Union Military Academy on Thursday afternoon.

Chance Mallory hauled in a pair of long touchdown catches, while Austin Williford scored an offensive and defensive touchdown to lead the Saints (2-1).

The STAB defense delivered the first points of the day when Williford scooped up a Fork Union fumble and returned it 45 yards for a touchdown to give the Saints a 7-0 lead with 7:48 to go in the first quarter.

The St. Anne’s offense got in on the scoring a few minutes later when quarterback Ethan Horner connected with Mallory on a 44-yard touchdown to make it a 14-0 game heading to the second quarter.

Horner and Mallory connected again for another long pass play for a touchdown early in the third quarter, this one a 60-yard score, to give the Saints a 21-0 lead.

Fork Union (1-2) got on the board and trimmed the lead to 14 when Alexander Abron intercepted a STAB pass and returned it 25 yards for a touchdown with 5:44 to go in the third quarter, but the Blue Devils would get no closer.

The Saints answered with another big play from the passing game. Horner connected with Williford on a long pass and the junior receiver broke several Fork Union tackles en route to an 89-yard touchdown reception that gave the STAB a 28-7 lead with 10:03 to go in the game.

After Horner connected with Mallory on another deep pass to put STAB inside the red zone, Cam Williford capped the scoring for the Saints with a five-yard touchdown run with 5:04 remaining.

The Saints return to action next Friday when they travel to Smith Mountain Lake Christian for a 7 p.m. matchup. Fork Union travels to Richmond to face Collegiate next Friday at 4 p.m.