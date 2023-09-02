Davion Faulkner scored the go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter and William Fleming held off Albemarle for a 15-9 win on Friday night in Charlottesville.

The Patriots (0-2), which struggled to produce points on offense for the second consecutive week, took the lead in the third quarter on a 90-yard pick-six from William Barber in the the third quarter, but Faulkner's ensuing score put the Colonels (2-0) up for good.

The Patriots had a chance to answer after Faulkner's touchdown but were stopped on fourth down.

Albemarle will look for its first win of the season this upcoming Friday when it travels to Patrick Henry (Roanoke).

Louisa County 30, Courtland 27: The Lions jumped out to a 21-0 lead, then held off the Cougars to improve to 2-0. Louisa quarterback Jaheim Jackson (5 for 7, 180 yards) helped the Lions build the early lead with a pair of first-quarter touchdown passes. Marcus LaRue ran for two fourth-quarter scores for Courtland (1-1), but Donovan Nelson's late interception sealed the win for the Lions, who travel to Massaponax this upcoming Friday.

St. Anne’s-Belfield 65, Hargrave 14: The Saints (1-0) kicked off their season in impressive fashion with a dominant win. STAB got early touchdowns from Chance Mallory, Hudson Toll and Austin Williford to take a quick 21-0 lead and continued to roll from there. The Saints got another touchdown from Toll and multiple scores from Cameron Williford to win going away. The Saints host Fredericksburg Christian this upcoming Friday.

Orange County 18, Culpeper 8: The Hornets jumped out to an 18-0 lead in the first half en route to a road win over the Blue Devils on Thursday night. Christian Simpson scored a pair of first-half touchdowns, including one in the final seconds of the second quarter, to lead Orange (1-1), which also got a safety in the first half. The Hornets kick off Jefferson District play this upcoming Friday at Goochland.

Blue Ridge 48, Nansemond-Suffolk 0: The Barons opened the season in impressive fashion, posting a shutout win on the road. Blue Ridge (1-0) took a 14-0 lead into halftime, then steadily pulled away after the break. A Paul Kloberdanz rushing touchdown pushed the lead to 21-0, then Cory Shorts returned an interception to the house to make it a 28-0 game. The Barons added three more touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win convincingly. Blue Ridge hosts Hargrave Military Academy this upcoming Saturday.

Fork Union 26, John Paul the Great 24: The Blue Devils kicked off the Eddie Hansome era with a hard-fought win over John Paul the Great. Fork Union (1-0) led 14-9 at halftime, then held off the Wolves in the second half to pick up the home victory. The Blue Devils travel to Trinity Episcopal this upcoming Saturday.

Brunswick Academy 55, Covenant 26: The Eagles pulled to within eight early in the third quarter, but the Vikings took command the rest of the way. After Odin Erickson's touchdown with 9:06 left in the third made it a 28-20 game, Brunswick (3-0) outscored Covenant (1-1) 27-6 the rest of the way. Erickson finished with 75 rushing yards and a touchdown, while Jonathan Newton tallied 87 yards and touchdown on 15 carries for the Eagles, who host Broadwater Academy this upcoming Saturday.

James Monroe 29, Charlottesville 13: Things started well for the Black Knights, who got a touchdown from Che Lewis on a trick play to take a 6-0 lead. But Khamari Lawton answered with a long kickoff return for a touchdown for James Monroe. It was the start of a big night for Lawton, who found the end zone four times for the Yellow Jackets (2-0). Charlottesville (0-2) has a bye week before traveling to Spotswood on Sept. 15.

Spotswood 52, Western Albemarle 14: The Warriors kept things close early, but the Trailblazers dominated down the stretch to pick up a win in Crozet. The game was tied at 14-14 early in the second quarter, but Spotswood (1-1) outscored Western (0-2) 38-0 the rest of the way to win convincingly. Parker Constable had a huge night for the Trailblazers, finishing with 173 rushing yards and four touchdowns. The Warriors have a bye week before hosting Wilson Memorial on Sept. 15.

Buckingham 27, Madison County 7: The Knights jumped out to a three-touchdown lead in the first half and never looked back in a home win over the Mountaineers. Quarterback Zahir Chambers gave Buckingham (1-1) a 22-0 lead in the second quarter when he scrambled past the Madison defense on a broken play and found the end zone. William Dickey scored the Mountaineers' lone touchdown of the night on deep pass from Aaron Fincham. Madison (1-1) has a bye week before hosting rival William Monroe on Sept. 15.

Nelson County 27, Mountain View (Quicksburg) 6: The Governors continued their strong start to the season with their second consecutive win by double digits. Nelson (2-0) surpassed its win total from last season. The Governors will look to make it three wins in a row next Friday when they travel to Farmville to face Prince Edward.

Flint Hill 53, Woodberry Forest 13: The Tigers (0-1) led the game 13-12 after the first quarter, but it was Huskies from there. Flint Hill (1-0) outscored Woodberry Forest 41-0 the rest of the to pick up a road win. The Tigers will try to get back on track this upcoming Friday when they travel to Richmond to face Benedictine at 4 p.m.