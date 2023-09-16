STANARDSVILLE — The Madison County football program has taken a businesslike approach to its annual rivalry game with William Monroe under coach Larry Helmick.

"Honestly, we try to treat every week the same and get better at what we do," said Helmick, who is in his fourth season as the Mountaineers head coach.

It's an approach that is yielding results.

The Mountaineers extended their winning streak in the rivalry series to three games with a 53-22 victory over the Greene Dragons on Friday night at Martin Mooney Field.

Prior to Helmick's arrival at Madison County, William Monroe had taken a stranglehold on the series, winning seven straight games. But the Mountaineers have made the series a competitive once again under Helmick.

"I think it mean's a lot to the community," Helmick said of the Mountaineers' recent success against the Dragons. "They had won seven or eight straight, so for us to get back and compete with them is a good thing for the community, the school and the program. [William Monroe coach] Mitch [Morris] is doing a great job over there. I'm proud of them. They're good, they're going to be good, they're going to have a lot of wins. We came out with the win tonight but you never know what would happen on another night, so I am just happy with the way our guys played."

Friday's game was a back-and-forth affair early on as the teams traded touchdowns in the first quarter. After Madison quarterback Aaron Fincham lost a fumble on the Mountaineers' opening series, William Monroe (2-2) capitalized when Jackson Wood scored on a long touchdown run to put the Dragons up 7-0.

Fincham rebounded from the fumble quickly, leading Madison (2-1) on 10-play scoring drive that he finished with a six-yard touchdown run to tie the game at 7-7 with 4:34 to go in the first quarter.

"I have amazing coaches that help me through everything," Fincham said, when asked how he was able to bounce back from the early fumble quickly. "Every time I am down, they pick me up. They're great and they tell me everything is going to be fine and everything was fine."

William Monroe regained the lead on its ensuing drive when Wood took a pass from quarterback Davien Griffieth to the house to make it a 14-7 game. Madison again answered, getting a four-yard touchdown run from Jayden Jenkins to tie the game at 14-14 late in the first quarter.

The Mountaineers took their first lead of the game when Fincham avoided the William Monroe pass rush and found Jeremiah Brown, who slipped by several would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone. Fincham's off-script skills were on display again on Madison's next offensive drive when again avoided several Greene Dragons pass rushers and found William Acton Jr. in the end zone to give the Mountaineers a 27-14 lead.

"He's going to be a special player," Helmick said of Fincham. "He works really hard. He's only a sophomore. He's a grinder in the weight room, he's a grinder at practice. These older kids, they love him and do all the right things and show him the right way. I'm excited to have him for a couple of years and I think he's going to be special."

Jenkins capped the Mountaineers' big second quarter just before halftime when he went 17 yards untouched into the end zone to extend his team's lead to 33-14 lead at the break.

"[Madison assistant] coach [Brandon] Utz lined it up perfectly," Jenkins said of the scoring play. "The line blocked perfectly. It all went perfectly."

By the time the halftime buzzer sounded, Madison had outscored William Monroe 19-0 during the second quarter. After giving up two long touchdowns early in the game, the Madison defense forced three William Monroe punts in the second stanza while holding the Greene Dragons scoreless.

"I'm the defensive coordinator and I'm really aggressive. I was sending a lot of heat and it got us in a pinch," Helmick said of the two first-quarter scores. "We were just outnumbered and once I calmed down and let my guys read and had faith and trust in them, we started to slow things down. Those 14 [points] were on me. That was a scheme thing."

The Madison defense delivered again in the third quarter when Wyatt Tompkins intercepted a William Monroe pass that ended a methodical 15-play drive. Jaden Scruggs then added to the Mountaineers' lead with a short touchdown run that made it a 40-14 game.

Midway through the fourth quarter, the Madison offense again drove into the red zone and Helmick saw an opportunity to reward a player who has been a part of the program for several years. He called Brandon Cureton's number and the senior scored his first career touchdown for the Mountaineers.

"Brandon comes to practice every day and works really hard," Helmick said. "It's very challenging for him to do that, especially physically to do the things that he does. I just felt like it would be special and something he would remember forever and I am very happy and excited for him. It's a special moment for me too. I love him a lot. He's been a part of this program for a long time and I think he deserved it."

After Cureton's touchdown, Raekwon Brock ended William Monroe's lengthy scoring drought with a touchdown catch, then Brown ripped off a long touchdown run for Madison to cap the scoring.

William Monroe will look to get back on track this upcoming Friday when it travels to Spotswood for its Valley District opener. Madison also will travel over the mountain next week to take on Fort Defiance in a non-district matchup.

And just like this past week, it will be business as usual for Helmick and the Mountaineers.

"Next week is a new week and we will start from square one," Helmick said.