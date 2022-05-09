Dougald leads Albemarle to 2-1 win over Charlottesville in boys soccer

Graham Dougald was one of seven seniors honored prior to Monday’s Jefferson District showdown against visiting Charlottesville.

As he was introduced, his message to his team was “enjoy your senior year, because it goes by so quickly.”

His quote beautifully summed up his final regular season game as he scored two goals after the 90th minute to lead the Patriots to a 2-1 double overtime victory over the Black Knights.

“The game was amazing,” Dougald said. “The atmosphere was the loudest I think it’s ever been here for a soccer game. To end it off with a win, it’s just amazing.”

Last month, Albemarle posted a 1-0 victory over Charlottesville to seize control of first place in the district standings. Monday’s victory gave them the inside track on the district title with just two weeks to play.

The game was not for the faint of heart as both teams battled for every inch on the pitch.

Charlottesville’s Lucas Simpson left his mark om the game early following w nice run through the midfield. The senior midfield split a pair of Albemarle defenders AJ’s Tuen ripped a shot inside the left post for a 1-0 lead with 37:17 left

The Black Knights continued to dominate possession throughout the first half, generating two scoring chances, including Lucas Fuller’s header that narrowly breezed past the top of the crossbar with 20:06 left in half.

Thirteen minutes later Fuller had another wonderful look inside the box, but his header attempt sailed just wide.

After winning a 50-50 ball near midfield. Lucas Miller ripped a blast from 20 yards out, but Albemarle keeper Micah Skadron made a terrific diving safe to keep his team in the game in the 33rd minute as the Patriots trailed 1-0 at intermission.

Despite the deficit, Dougald and his team felt confident in their ability to come back.

“They came out with more fire than us,” Dougald said. “Going into half, we talked about having to come out with more energy. We did and we got the result.”

Albemarle (10-2-1 overall, 10-1 district) flipped the script in the second half and began possessing the ball more which led to scoring opportunities. The Patriots nearly earned the equalizer as Fernando Maldonado tried to curl a corner kick into the goal but it sailed just wide.

Dougald had two chances in the second half to net the equalizer, but was unable to find the back of the net.

The Virginia Commonwealth University signee remained positive and his team was rewarded in the final moments of regulation.

After a save by the Charlottesville keeper, the officials called a foul on him after it took too long to put the ball back in play, resulting in an indirect kick just outside the penalty area.

Deepesh Magar laid the ball off the Dougald he drilled the ball through the wall and into the goal to tie the game at 1-1 and force overtime.

“We were talking as a team where to put the ball,” Dougald said. “We knew it was an indirect kick and knew it had to be played, Deepesh played it right to me and I saw a corner and I was able to find it.”

C'ville Varsity Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.